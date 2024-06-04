Male inmate with history of violence allegedly rapes female cellmate at women's prison

A man with a history of violence who began identifying as a woman only after California law allowed male prisoners to be housed in women's facilities has now been accused of forcibly raping his female cellmate.

Tremaine "Tremayne" Deon Carroll, 51, is a dangerous man. His life of crime began when he was a teenager in the late 1980s. At the age of 17, he was accused of joining several men as they broke into an apartment, kidnapped two women, raped them, and then held them for ransom.

'The law is being used exactly the way its author intended it to be: without guardrails and with complete disregard to the safety and well-being of women.'

Carroll was tried as an adult with three counts of kidnapping for ransom, two counts of robbery, and three counts of oral copulation by force. Technicalities with the trial led Carroll to plead guilty to two counts of kidnapping, Reduxx reported. Eventually, Carroll was sentenced to 25 years to life under California's Three Strikes law after he was caught in possession of a wire shank while in prison.

Over the years, Carroll has lodged a bevy of complaints against the criminal justice system and those who work in it. He even claimed to have been sexually abused by a DOC official. However, he has also been written up for violating a number of prison regulations, including for allegedly filing false reports against a peace officer.

In the majority of paperwork he filed from the time he entered prison life until March 2021, Carroll made no reference to his sexual or gender identity and often referred to himself using "he/him" pronouns, Reduxx reported, even as he admitted in writing that he is "mentally disturbed."

However, in March 2021, California passed SB-132, the so-called Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act, sponsored by LGBTQ+ radical state Sen. Scott Weiner. After SB-132 became law, Carroll suddenly began identifying as transgender and claiming discrimination based on his gender identity. He also falsely claimed he was incarcerated for "non-violent" offenses.

By August 2021, Carroll moved from a men's prison to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California, about 35 miles northwest of Fresno. Carroll later insisted under oath for a lawsuit filed by the ACLU that he posed no threat to the female prisoners there.

"I know what it feels like to live in fear and to carry the weight of the past abuse by men," he wrote in a sworn statement dated April 2022. "But I am not a threat [to women]. I strongly believe that everyone here at CCWF would benefit from more structured interaction — opportunities to sit and talk with each other and realize that we’re all in the same boat."

Despite his blathering about the system and declarations of victimhood, it appears that Carroll is, in fact, still the violent predator he has been nearly all his life.

According to a criminal complaint filed in late March, Carroll sexually assaulted at least one female at CCWF around January 30, 2024. "CARROLL did unlawfully have and accomplish an act of sexual intercourse with a person, to wit, Jane Doe ... by means of force, violence, duress, menace and fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury on said person and another," the complaint states (emphasis added).

A report from feminist website 4W indicates that the victim in this case was Carroll's female cellmate and that he attacked her while the two were in the shower. It is unclear who the other victim referenced in the complaint might be.

Carroll has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of dissuading a witness from testifying, Reduxx claimed. Whether he has entered a plea yet is unclear. He has since been transferred to Kern Valley State Prison, which is a correctional facility for men only.

"I wish I could say that Tremaine was abusing SB132/TRADA or that it’s being taken advantage of in some way, but I can’t," said Amie Ichikawa, executive director of a Christian organization that supports female current and former inmates.

"The law is being used exactly the way its author intended it to be: without guardrails and with complete disregard to the safety and well-being of women."

