Man served time for threatening to kill Trump — then gets arrested for more alleged threats against Trump

A man who had been arrested and sentenced for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and others was sentenced to prison and released before allegedly making more threats.

Diedrich Holgate, 47, was sentenced to a year and a half of prison time for the original threats made when Trump was a 2024 candidate.

'I have the right to kill the president. I want to kill you.'

In 2024, Holgate threatened to kill the president nearly three dozen times in posts on social media and calls and voicemails sent to U.S. Secret Service.

"I will kill everyone," he said, according to Fox News, citing a federal indictment. "The president is going to die. I don't care if it is Trump or Biden. I will hang everyone for treason."

In one call, when he was asked directly who he was targeting, he responded, "POTUS, FLOTUS, and SCOTUS. ... I have the right to kill the president. I want to kill you."

Holgate was also sentenced to supervised release, which he began to serve on Jan. 21 at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Center in Portland, Oregon. Holgate was released to a halfway house, where he allegedly continued to make threats and was subsequently arrested again.

He was kicked out of the halfway house after being found vaping in a bathroom, according to testimony from Diana Leiseth, his federal probation officer.

Leiseth said Holgate would send her 20 to 40 messages a day and renewed his threat to kill the president and others. One message allegedly said: "Trump's gonna fkn pardon me or I'll kill him!!!!"

"I'm done playing — everyone is dead, dead, dead," the man said to Leiseth, according to her testimony.

Leiseth added that Holgate refused to stay at approved residential housing and didn't show up to a probation request.

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Photo by Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man by the same name in Austin, Texas, was arrested in 2017 and allegedly threatened to kill an Austin police officer and his family for violating his constitutional rights.

Holgate was ordered to be held in custody pending a new hearing in the trial.

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