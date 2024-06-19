Man who claims to be woman wanted for double homicide, remains on the loose

A man suspected of shooting two people to death in southern Utah earlier this week remains on the loose, police say.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report that shots had been fired inside a house on E. Chinook Dr. in Washington, Utah, just a few miles northeast of St. George. Officers were able to gain access to the residence easily as the front door was ajar when they got there.

In a department statement posted to Facebook, Klotz described Bailey as a 'transgender male transitioning to female.' Then during an interview with St. George News, he repeatedly used female pronouns in reference to Bailey.

Once inside, the cops made a horrific discovery: two adults, one male and one female, lying dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted unsuccessfully to render medical assistance. The identities of the victims have not been released, though ABC4 described them as "a couple."

There were no other individuals inside the home at the time. However, cops found evidence that the two deceased were victims of "a homicide," said Lt. Kory Klotz of the Washington Police Department.

Police do have a suspect in this case: 28-year-old Collin Troy Bailey, a biological man who masquerades as a female and goes by the name Mia Bailey. Any connection between Bailey and the victims is unknown, and police did not reveal why they believe Bailey may have been involved in their untimely deaths.

Bailey also remains at large, having fled the area in a bright yellow Kia Soul with Utah license plate UO69GF. Bailey is described as 5'10" and just 130 lbs. with brown hair, though Klotz noted that Bailey frequently wears different wigs.

The suspect may also be carrying a small-caliber handgun, Klotz warned. So, anyone who spots Bailey or his vehicle should immediately call police and not attempt to engage, he said.

In a department statement posted to Facebook, Klotz, described as a public information officer, described Bailey as a "transgender male transitioning to female." Then during an interview with St. George News, he repeatedly used female pronouns in reference to Bailey.

"Her whereabouts are unknown," Klotz said. "She is considered armed and dangerous."

The Facebook post indicated that Bailey may still be in Washington County, Utah. Even with a possible murderer on the loose, "There are no threats to the general public," the post insisted. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Bailey should notify Washington Police at (435) 986-1515 or simply dial 911.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!