Manchin dumps Democratic Party: 'I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation'

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose term ends in less than a year, announced that he has dropped his Democratic Party affiliation.

"From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what's best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It's who I am. It's who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens," Manchin said in a statement.

"However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy. Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America's sensible majority," he added.

But Manchin will still caucus with Senate Democrats, reports note.

The politician, who has served in the Senate since late 2010, announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Manchin served as governor of West Virginia.

In a video, Manchin suggested that while Democrats and Republicans are supposed to hate each other, "I don't hate either one and they're not our enemies, each one are not the enemy."

