Suspect of massive manhunt dies in dumpster after shootout with police during which he injured K-9 dog

A man being sought in a massive manhunt was shot by police and died in a dumpster on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

Sean Christopher Davis shot and killed Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jesus Vargas at a shopping center on Stella Link Road in Houston. Vargas was serving a warrant against the 56-year-old at about 11:30 a.m. at a Dollar Tree earlier that Tuesday.

The K-9 dog is named Rocky and was airlifted for medical treatment after he was shot.

Davis was found by a K-9 dog, who alerted officers to his presence in a dumpster not far away from where the officer was killed. Davis shot and wounded the dog before getting shot by police, according to KHOU-TV.

KHOU reported that the man had a long history of criminal violence, including a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a teenage girl in April and a charge of aggravated assault from Brazoria County in October.

Vargas was shot in the head by Davis as he and other members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were approaching him to serve him a warrant.

"This afternoon, we lost a local hero, Deputy Sheriff Vargas from Missouri County Sheriff's Office, working a U.S. Marshal Task Force, attempted to apprehend a repeat violent offender here on the streets of Houston, and he lost his life," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Vargas was a 17-year veteran of the force and was married with three children.

