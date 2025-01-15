Marco Rubio slams 'liberal world order' during fiery confirmation opening statement

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of State, slammed the "liberal world order" that has permeated our foreign policy since the Cold War era.

During the hearing, Rubio called out the globalist worldview that he claims has thrown the West into massive instability. As a result of this "liberal world order," the West has endured crippling trade policies and destabilizing levels of mass migration.

"Out of the triumphalism of the end of the long Cold War emerged a bipartisan consensus," Rubio said. "And this consensus was that we had reached the end of history, that all of the nations of the world would now become members of the Western-like community, that a foreign policy that served the national interest could not be replaced by one that served a liberal world order, and that all mankind was now destined to abandon national sovereignty and national identity and would instead become one human family and citizens of the world."

"This wasn't just a fantasy," Rubio added. "It was a dangerous delusion."

As a result, this "dangerous delusion" sent many counties in the West, including the United States, into a tailspin.

"Here in America, an almost religious commitment to free and unfettered trade at the expense of our national economy shrunk the middle class, left the working class in crisis, collapsed our industrial capacity, and has pushed critical supply chains into the hands of adversaries and rivals," Rubio said. "An irrational zeal for maximum freedom of movement of people has resulted in a historic mass migration crisis that threatens the stability of societies and governments."

"Across the West, governments censor and even prosecute domestic political opponents," Rubio added. "Meanwhile, radical jihadists openly march in the streets and drive vehicles into our people."

Rubio also addressed the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which erupted during President Joe Biden's administration in 2022. Like Trump, Rubio has committed to working to end the war, demanding that both sides make concessions.

“It’s unacceptable," Rubio said. "This war has to end. There will have to be concessions made by the Russian Federation but also by the Ukrainians.”