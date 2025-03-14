Newly sworn-in but unelected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney continues resistance to Trump tariffs

Liberal party member Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's newest prime minister despite being unelected after the resignation of Justin Trudeau.

The 59-year-old is a former central banker who ran the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis as well as the Bank of England during Brexit, when the country left the European Union. He is now tasked with steering Canada during a deepening trade war with its largest trading partner, the United States.

'We will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form be part of the United States.'

"Today, we’re building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action — and that’s what this team will deliver," Carney promised on social media. "A smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada’s future."

Trudeau announced his resignation after the Liberal Party of Canada faced a disastrous election because of economic and immigration troubles, but the popularity of the party spiked after Trump issued tariffs on imports. Trump has implied that the tariffs are a strategy to force Canada to consider becoming a part of the United States.

Trudeau forcefully denied the possibility, and Carney has continued that resistance to Trump's proposition.

“We will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form be part of the United States. America is not Canada,” Carney said. “We are very fundamentally a different country.”

Carney said that he was willing to meet with President Donald Trump but only if the president shows respect for Canadian sovereignty after Trump suggested that the country should consider becoming a state of the U.S.

“The president is a successful businessman and deal maker. We’re his largest client in so many industries,” Carney added. “Clients expect respect and working together in a proper commercial way.”

Carney has also called Trump's tariffs "crazy."

The U.S. has the largest economy in the world with a gross domestic product of $27.7 trillion in value, while Canada is the 10th largest economy with $2.1 trillion in value.

