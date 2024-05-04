Federal judge warns married teacher of 3 previously charged with sexual abuse of mentally ill student is 'danger to the community'​

A former teacher allegedly broke the conditions of her home confinement regarding charges of sexually assaulting an underage mentally ill student. A federal judge warned that the married mother of three poses a "danger to the community."

As Blaze News previously reported, Sandy Carazas-Pinez was accused last year of engaging in multiple sexual acts in her car with a 16-year-old boy. The New York City public teacher was fired from her job. Carazas-Pinez, 34, had been a biology teacher at the Biondi School in Yonkers, New York.

Biondi is run by the nonprofit organization Rising Ground and assists students with special needs.

"The Biondi Middle and High School provides educational and therapeutic support to both residential and day students who have behavioral and emotional challenges, learning disabilities, or intellectual/developmental disabilities," the Rising Ground website states.

Carazas-Pinez was arrested in July after allegedly sending nude images and sexually explicit text messages to a 16-year-old student.

"I do miss your touch and kisses not going to lie. I also miss seeing you masturbate, I sound like a pervert," she purportedly wrote to the boy.

The mother of the alleged victim discovered the illicit content and reported the teacher to local authorities.

The mother said, "It’s the rape of a child with a mental illness. As a society, we have to prioritize the safety of children who are mentally ill and boys who are sexually assaulted."

The minor reportedly suffers from schizophrenia and a mood disorder.

Carazas-Pinez allegedly committed multiple violations after being arrested.

This week, Carazas-Pinez allegedly violated her bail conditions. She was instructed not to have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.

The married mother of three reportedly emailed another former student a day after he turned 18 to wish him a happy birthday.

The New York Post reported that Brooklyn federal judge John Cronan revoked the bail of Carazas-Pinez after she allegedly breached her bail conditions.

Cronan noted that the infraction was technically not a violation, but "it seems to fly in the face of the spirit of the conditions."

Cronan said Carazas-Pinez poses “a real danger to the community.”

Even her own lawyer called the ex-teacher's behavior "troubling."

Prosecutors said the former teacher’s conduct shows a "pattern of grooming" a student for sex.



The mother of the alleged victim told The Post, "She’s a very disturbed individual, and I’m glad she no longer has access to children — especially mine."

