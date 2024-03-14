Maryland city's 'Racial Equity Officer' outed as another hateful advocate for a race-based revolution

College Park, a Maryland city situated just four miles northeast of the nation's capital, appears to have trouble finding municipal officials without significant baggage. In November, the previous mayor, gay LGBT activist Patrick Wojahn, received a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to 140 counts of child pornography-related charges.

This week, reports exposed the progressive city's so-called "Racial Equity Officer" Kayla Aliese Carter as an apparent identitarian, both antipathetic to police and committed to "Black liberation" through revolutionary means.

College Park has already replaced its mayor, and it is now reportedly investigating its equity officer's racially charged social media posts.

The poster

According to her LinkedIn, Carter has served as College Park's "Racial Equity Officer" since May 2022. The role appears to have been created in keeping with a Black Lives Matter-themed resolution, 20-R-16, passed by the city's pedophile mayor prior to his conviction.

Carter indicated that in the role, she provides "guidance on government policies and practices that have negatively impacted specific populations and then establish processes to implement, support, and sustain plans and actions to advance racial equity in the city's communities."

"In this role I also chair College Park's GARE (Government Alliance on Race and Equity) Cohort, serve as staff liaison for the city's 'Restorative Justice Commission,' and most importantly, advocate for and work on behalf of the citizens of College Park who have been victimized by unjust policies and practices," wrote Carter.

The city acknowledges on its website that Carter is responsible for "designing, coordinating, and organizing racial equity plans" and has "assembled a core team to execute the development of equity assessment tools."

Fox News Digital indicated that Carter makes $75,600 in her role with the city, which is several thousand dollars more than the average salary for the state.

The posts

Carter's provocative remarks on X recently caught the attention of sleuths who managed to take note before she was able to set her account to private. While her posts are now protected, her controversial header remains, featuring an image of a thought bubble with the caption, "I can't wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!"

The National Desk reported that in May 2020, Carter wrote, "Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses and money to Black liberation."

"Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down," added the city official.

"Do yall understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence???" Carter reportedly wrote in another post following George Floyd's death. "BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE."

Carter reportedly stated in August 2020, "The police ARE the White supremacists."

In 2021, Carter wrote, "I hate when White children stare at me. It's literally terrifying, so I just stare back until they stop."

After becoming a city official, Carter wrote in July 2022, "This is why I cant trust yT [white] people," reported Fox News Digital.

"How many 'equity' trainings will my job trick me into attending where I log on to see a yT [white] woman teaching me about institutional racism like BE FR," Carter wrote in 2023.

The response

College Park City Manager Kenny Young said in a statement Wednesday, "The City has been made aware of Racial Equity Officer Kayla Carter's posts on her personal accounts. Ms. Carter's views expressed on her personal accounts do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and core values of the City of College Park and its Mayor and Council."

"The City is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action," continued Young. "This is a personnel matter and the City officials and staff cannot comment further on this personnel issue."

Blaze News reached out to Carter for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Republican Maryland Del. Nino Mangione wrote on X, "The blatant racism on full display from Kayla Aliese Carter is on full display for the entire world to see. She should be immediately terminated from her position in city government and apologize for her offensive, vile, vulgar statements."

"Leaders of good will across Maryland should forcefully condemn Ms. Carter's words and actions immediately," added Mangione. "There is no room for this inexcusable hatred and intolerance in Maryland. People with attitudes like this should not be excused."

Billionaire Elon Musk, responding to a report about Carter's remarks, wrote, "Woke ideology wants you to die."

Carter reportedly responded by writing, "Omg Elon, knows who I am ... CASHAPP ME."

All-American swim star Riley Gaines tweeted, "Don't believe them when they tell you it's not a cult."

"How do you feel about paying your taxes now?" wrote Turning Point USA.

