'Santa, I want the head of a Nazi under my tree': Masked creeps deliver Christmas cards with threatening leftist messages

Jaret McComas told KCBS-TV last week that he found a Christmas card left on his doorstep in Yucaipa, California, and was taken aback by what was written inside.

"I pick it up, open it, and it reads, 'Santa, I want the head of a Nazi under my tree,'" McComas told the station.

'When you have people roaming your neighborhood in black face masks, leaving violent notes and warnings, it's kind of disturbing.'

But he wasn't the only resident in his neighborhood to receive such a card.

Another card read, "Merry Christmas and f**k you Nazi," KCBS said.

Neighborhood resident Scott Ungar told KABC-TV that each card contained a different message: "The one over there said a date, and they said, 'You've been warned,' like they were warning something is going to happen on a specific date."

Ungar added to KABC that "all of the stuff that they were putting in [the cards was] stuff you have been hearing for Antifa."

More from KCBS:

Doorbell camera footage from some of the homes shows masked men placing the cards in various locations, such as planter boxes and on doormats, and then blowing a kiss to the camera. Another home's surveillance camera captured the suspects spitting on a Tesla belonging to their neighbor.

Simona Stacks, another neighbor who got one of the cards, told KCBS that "it's really terrifying, to be honest with you, because we're home. I have my 14-year-old daughter — what if she was outside? What if you see four men with masks on?"

Ungar added to KABC that "when you have people roaming your neighborhood in black face masks, leaving violent notes and warnings, it's kind of disturbing."

Stacks wondered to KCBS why her home and others were targeted — and she has one theory: "Maybe it's all the American flags, Trump flags. ... It really does feel like a bit of a hate crime."

RELATED: Blaze News original: Tesla in the crosshairs: Leftist attacks against Elon Musk's car brand are massive and widespread

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Jenny Smith told KCBS that officials there are "investigating to see what that crime could lead to, or what was the purpose of those letters. We don't have a specific crime indicated as of yet."

Deputies told KCBS that at least two suspects were involved in last Monday's incident and that they ran away on foot when one of the homeowners approached them.

McComas noted to KABC that neither he nor his neighbors who received the cards display political signs or affiliations.

"I am not a heavy conservative," he added to KABC. "I'm gay, engaged to my fiancé, Roger. So it's just kind of concerning for me because I am like, 'What did I do?'"

McComas told KABC he also wondered if the American flag outside his home might have been what attracted the culprits' attention, but he said that not every targeted house had an American flag.

RELATED: Blaze News original: 12 times leftists have sought to twist, hijack, and stomp on Christmas

Either way, the sheriff's department told KCBS that patrols in the area would increase while the investigation continues.

What's more, the neighbors added to KCBS that they are not letting the disturbing cards dampen their holiday activities.

"Gonna bring the Christmas spirit back to the street, and hopefully that cheers everybody else up," McComas told KCBS.

Investigators believe there may be other unidentified victims and are asking those who have more information to contact them at 909-918-2330, KCBS said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!