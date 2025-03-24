Massachusetts frees illegal alien child rape suspects on low bail as Mayor Wu doubles down on sanctuary laws

Massachusetts released illegal aliens with child rape charges back onto the streets by setting low bail amounts.

A Thursday WBZ-TV report looked into accusations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that local law enforcement had released suspected violent criminals.

According to ICE press releases, Boston Police freed one individual, and others were released from jails or courts.

Jose Fernando-Perez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with three counts of forcible rape of a child and three counts of aggravated rape of a child. ICE arrested him in February after a court ignored the agency's detainer request, releasing him on "pre-trial conditions" in October 2022. WBZ reported that Fernando-Perez posted $7,500 bail with an order to remain at home.

'Giving sanctuary to violent criminal immigrants.'

Acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, Patricia Hyde, stated that Fernando-Perez "is exactly the type of alien we are targeting with our 'worst first' policy."

"He posed a significant danger to the children of Massachusetts, and we will not tolerate such a threat to our community," Hyde said.

Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan, also an illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference. He, too, posted his $7,500 bail and was released with a GPS monitor, according to WBZ. He was apprehended by ICE earlier this month.

"Not only did Perez display a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, he sexually assaulted a child. He came to this country to do harm, and now he must be made to face the consequences of his actions," Hyde stated.

Juan Alberto Rodezno-Marin, an illegal alien from Honduras, was released with a GPS monitor after he was charged with "indecent assault and battery on [a] person over 14, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, masked armed robbery and assault to rape." He was apprehended by ICE in January.

WBZ reported that Worcester County Jail released two individuals accused of child rape after they posted just $500 bail.

Two other inmates facing cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges were bailed out on $500 and $4,000 bail.

Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis told WBZ, "Most people would not think that's an appropriate bail."

Under Massachusetts law, local law enforcement is prohibited from holding an inmate based only on their illegal immigration status, thereby forbidding them from cooperating with ICE detainer requests.

"It's very frustrating for me to know I might have a drug trafficker or a violent offender, I call ICE and they're like, we're very busy with a couple situations, I can't get there for a few hours. I can't hold them right now," Evangelidis stated. "We've seen the detainers triple in the last three years. We were in the 30s a couple years ago. We exceeded 100 in 2024. To me, that means there are more people illegally in the Commonwealth committing crimes."

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) continues to defend her city's sanctuary policies. During a State of the City speech last week, the mayor said she "stand[s] with immigrants."

"While this national moment isn't the one I — and so many families — had hoped for, I am grateful that my daughter gets to call this city home. Boston is not a city that tolerates tyranny," she said. "Boston doesn't back down."

During a 2023 interview with GBH's Boston Public Radio, Wu stated that everyone has a "legal right" to enter the U.S. to claim asylum and seek shelter.

President Donald Trump's administration responded to Wu's State of the City speech, claiming she had "doubled down on giving sanctuary to violent criminal immigrants."

"Why is Mayor Wu intent on defying the will of the American people and obstructing the Trump Administration's efforts to remove these monsters from our streets?" the administration questioned.

Wu accused the administration of spreading "reckless propaganda."

"Boston is proud to be the safest major city in the country, and we work with all levels of law enforcement every day to prevent crime and hold perpetrators accountable," Wu said. "If the Trump administration is truly concerned about safety, they should fund healthcare and education, support our veterans, pass common sense gun reforms, and stop threatening our economy."