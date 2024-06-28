Rep. Thomas Massie announces the passing of his wife, Rhonda: 'The smartest kindest woman I ever knew'

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced on Friday that his wife Rhonda passed away on Thursday.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time," the lawmaker tweeted.

'His beloved wife Rhonda was a shining light, a brilliant, kind and wonderful woman.'

"She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family," he added. "We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson - she was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda," Massie wrote.

Back in late August 2022, the congressman posted about their 29th anniversary, writing, "Happy 29th Anniversary today to my high school sweetheart & lovely wife. Who else could be valedictorian of her high school class, solve differential equations at MIT, run a farm, can green beans, bake apple pies, set tobacco, rake hay, raise 4 perfect kids, and tolerate me?!"

Condolences have been pouring in on social media.

"I was in Massie's office just yesterday afternoon," Blaze Media's Steve Baker noted. "I had a scheduled appointment with him and other members of his staff. His chief of staff messaged me just before I arrived and said his boss had to go to Kentucky for a 'family emergency.' The meeting went on with the staffers, and they showed no sign of this tragedy. (They may not have even known.) I even joked with them that Massie needed to clean his desk - which was piled high with papers and books and other junk. One staffer said, 'We always make him clean it before the August recess.' My gut aches right now. Prayers up for Thomas Massie and his family."

"Absolutely crushed beyond belief. May God give you and the kids the comfort you need in this challenging time and the strength to go forward," Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz tweeted.

"Words of sorrow feel utterly insufficient," BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe noted.

"Kelley and I are praying for our friend @RepThomasMassie. His beloved wife Rhonda was a shining light, a brilliant, kind and wonderful woman. We are heartbroken at her passing and feel truly honored to have known her and called her a friend. We are praying for strength and comfort for Thomas and the Massie family at this time of deep sorrow," Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a post.

"I know of no finer human being than Thomas Massie. My heart breaks for him and his family. I pray for them, asking that they be comforted at this time of unbearable sorrow," GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted.

"Casey and I are heartbroken for your loss," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted. "We are praying for you and your family."

"May you find peace, strength, and comfort in the Lord. You and your family are in our prayers, @RepThomasMassie," Florida first lady Casey DeSantis tweeted.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted, "Praying for my dear friend and his family. I love them & am heartbroken. RIP."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!