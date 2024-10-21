McDonald's issues bipartisan statement to employees after Trump's visit: 'We open our doors to everyone'

The leadership at McDonald's gave a statement to its employees after former President Donald Trump hosted a campaign event for supporters at a local franchise in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Noting that Trump's visit does not mean it is endorsing a candidate, the company appreciates Trump being a longtime fan for many years.

"We are not red or blue — we are golden. Though we are not a political brand, we've been proud to hear former President Trump's love for McDonald's and Vice President Harris's fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchisees don't have records for all positions dating back to the '80s, what makes '1 in 8' so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had," the statement said.

"Upon learning of the former President's request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone. It's with that same approach that franchisees have invited Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to their restaurants, in order to share how McDonald's provides meaningful pathways to economic opportunity and feeds and fosters local communities," the company explained. "The strength of our brand comes down to our people."

As McDonald's noted, it does not have records to back up Harris' claim she worked at a location as an early job. The New York Times labeled Trump's statements saying she never worked there as "false" but have mainly relied on a statement from the Harris campaign that offers no further proof. The Times was able to find a close friend who says Harris' mother told her about the supposed McDonald's job.

For his part, Trump joked he has now worked at McDonald's longer than Harris ever had. Memes about Trump's visit flooded social media, even overshadowing that Sunday was Harris' birthday.

