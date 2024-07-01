'Do you think it's fair?' Megan Rapinoe laughs at question about boys competing against girls at a young age

Women's soccer legend and political activist Megan Rapinoe laughed off questions during a parade about young girls being forced to compete against boys in sports.

Rapinoe was being driven in a convertible BMW alongside partner Sue Bird during a Pride parade in Seattle, Washington. Rapinoe was reportedly the grand marshal of the parade, which was also led by the Boy Scouts of America, according to OutKick.

As she was literally paraded through the progressive city, Rapinoe was asked by reporter Katie Daviscourt about losing a 2017 scrimmage to teenage boys.

'Why doesn't she want the same opportunities for the young girls who look up to her?'

"Your U.S. women's soccer team famously lost to high school boys. Do you really think it's fair for the same boys to be competing in women's sports?" Daviscourt asked.



Rapinoe responded with laughter and proceeded to take a sip of a drink from a red plastic cup.

"Do you think it's fair?" the reporter continued. "Why should trans people compete against young girls? Do you not think that they're gonna get hurt?"

As the reporter tried to get an answer from the retired soccer player, a security guard repeatedly attempted to block her camera before parlaying his interference into dance moves.

Daviscourt later questioned how Rapinoe might have fared in her career if she was forced to compete against males.

"Megan was a phenomenal soccer player and has the opportunity to safeguard women's sports," the reporter told Blaze News. "If the best team in the world at the time couldn't beat 14-year-old boys, why does she think it's fair for these same-aged boys to compete against young girls at a much lower level?"

"Megan was fortunate not to have to compete against boys growing up, which could have changed the trajectory of her career. Why doesn't she want the same opportunities for the young girls who look up to her?" the reporter added.



Daviscourt was referring to a 2017 scrimmage between the U.S. women's national soccer team and the under-15 academy for Major League Soccer team FC Dallas.

The boys beat the adult women 5-2, CBS Sports reported.

One of the boys pictured at the time was Tanner Tessman, who went on to play professionally for FC Dallas starting in 2020. The 22-year-old now plays in the top Italian league for Venezia FC.

Tessman helped his team gain promotion to the top tier of Italian soccer with seven goals in the 2023-2024 season.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native is valued at $7.5 million by website Transfer Markt after being sent to the Italy club for just under $4 million in 2021.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!