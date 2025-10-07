Melania Trump posts victory against 'unverified claims' from book publisher

First lady Melania Trump posted evidence of her victory over a book publisher that apologized for "unverified claims" made in a recent book.

HarperCollins UK Publishers released a statement saying the publishing company removed passages from the book and removed copies of the book with the passages from circulation, according to a post on the first lady's official social media account.

'We have, in consultation with the author, removed several passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady.'

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" is a biography of Prince Andrew written by Andrew Lownie and was released on Aug. 14.

"We have, in consultation with the author, removed several passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump," the statement reads. "Copies of the book that include those references are being permanently removed from distribution. HarperCollins UK apologizes to the First Lady."

The book appeared to make the claim that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had first introduced Donald Trump, then a private citizen, to Melania, his future wife.

The claim was repeated by Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, in a YouTube video and led to a threat of a lawsuit from the first lady.

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," the letter from her attorney reads. "Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

RELATED: Bronze statue of Melania Trump stolen after being sawed off at the ankles

The letter gave Biden a deadline of Aug. 7 for him to meet their requests or face a $1 billion lawsuit. A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital that he did not meet the deadline.

He later offered a flippant response via an interview on a YouTube show.

"F**k that, that's not going to happen!" he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!