Melania Trump reopens White House public tours — here’s how you can request a visit

The White House will reopen for public tours, according to a statement from first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday.

The tours will begin on February 25, according to the first lady's statement on social media.

"The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark," read her post.

"There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House," she added. "This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe — a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year."

The statement said that the public tours could be requested through members of Congress and would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be requested up to three months in advance.

Tours of the White House were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but were reopened in 2022. Former first lady Jill Biden also updated the public tour with virtual elements as well as other more engaging components.

The White House receives about 10,000 visitors per week, according to a press release from 2024. The tours include the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, and the State Dining Room.

