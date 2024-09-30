Merciless thugs beat up 66-year-old man, knocking him out, after they stuck gun in his face and demanded 'everything': Report

Baltimore news station WBFF-TV spoke to a 66-year-old man who said a group of masked youths — as many as five — brutally attacked and robbed him at gunpoint Thursday night while he was on his way home.

The disturbing beat-down also was caught on surveillance video, the station said.

Bernie — who didn't want his last name shared publicly — told the station, “I actually didn’t hear anything. They were very, very quiet. Almost like they snuck up on me. But I could feel their presence. They didn’t say anything, but when I saw them, they had ski masks on."

He added to WBFF, "In my mind, I knew what was coming next, so I started to run, and they started to chase me. As I was running, I was yelling, ‘Help, help, I’m being robbed.’ He pulled the gun out, and he stuck the gun in my face, and I said, ‘What do you want?’ He said, ‘I want everything.'"

The video shows three of the hooded culprits surrounding the victim, who's lying face-down in the street. One of them stomps on the victim's head — the sickening stomp is audible on the video — while another punches him twice. They appear to take the victim's property and then run off.

WBFF said Bernie was knocked out as a result of the attack in the neighborhood near Patterson Park in Baltimore City. Now his left eye is swollen and black and blue, and he has seven stitches near his eyebrow, the station added.

While Bernie told WBFF five suspects attacked him, Baltimore Police said they arrested two males: 18-year-old Montaz Bailey and a 15-year-old male. Police also said a handgun was recovered along with the victim's property after the attack in 200 block of South Madeira Street.

Police said Bailey was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility for processing while the 15-year-old male was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center to request a review for detention — but the boy soon was released to a guardian. Both suspects have prior arrests, police said.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates authorized an attempted first-degree murder charge to be filed against Bailey, WBFF reported.

“I think I was a prime target for them," Bernie added to the station. "They waited for a prime opportunity to pounce. They get apprehended and within hours, they're back on the street again. They laugh and think it’s a joke. To be honest with you, I can’t blame them for laughing. If I was in their shoes, I’d be laughing about it, too. If you can commit a crime and not be held accountable — there’s no consequences — what’s to stop you?"

“This incident is truly horrific, and my heart is with this victim and our communities,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “More must be done to address the ongoing challenges of crimes being committed by young people and the lack of consequences and accountability. These incidents undermine the work of the BPD and erode the trust our communities place in us to keep them safe.”

Democrat Mayor Brandon M. Scott added, "Time and time again, we’re frustrated by this pattern of repeatedly needing to arrest the same young people who have not received the accountability necessary from other parts of the justice system. The current pattern does a disservice to our residents, our city, and — importantly — the young people themselves. Our police officers are doing their job, and I commend them for their quick action to find those responsible for this terrible attack. But clearly the larger system continues to fail these young people by returning them to the same environment that cannot hold them accountable or on the right path without the additional support needed to make a real change.”

Bernie noted to WBFF, “There is no accountability. They keep letting them go and letting them go and this is what you’re going to have. You guys really start thinking about changing some laws. And you better do it fast before it hits your house next.”

You can view a video report here about the incident.

