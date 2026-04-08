Anti-Trump 'creepy porn lawyer' has been released from prison

The attorney who represented an adult film actress who tried to take down President Donald Trump has been released from prison after serving time for defrauding his clients.

Michael Avenatti, nicknamed the "creepy porn lawyer" by Tucker Carlson, was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from the Nike shoe company and stealing from actress Stormy Daniels as well as others. In June, he was resentenced to serve 11 years and three months in prison in connection with some of the charges.

He reportedly cried in court before sentencing.

Avenatti once was considered one of Trump's most potent foes and even said he was considering running for president but fell far short of taking down his opponent.

Daniels accused Trump of paying her hush money ahead of the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged extramarital affair. Critics said the payment amounted to election interference.

Avenatti served about four years in prison and is ordered to report to a halfway house in Hollywood, where he will stay until Sept. 2028, according to TMZ. He is also ordered to stay away from unlawful controlled substances and has to participate in mental health treatment.

Fox News reported that he got early release after some of the sentences were allowed to run concurrently.

At the apex of the media circus propping up Avenatti's celebrity, he was compared to one of the persons in the Holy Trinity by "The View" co-host Ana Navarro.

"Lately to me, you're like the Holy Spirit," she said in Aug. 2018. "You are all places at all times. Right? I mean, I see you all over cable news. ... There's a seat available if you want to be a co-host at 'The View.' There's people here you can pitch!"

"He's out here saving the country!" Joy Behar responded at the time.

Only a few months later, Daniels publicly accused Avenatti of ignoring her calls and starting a crowdfund campaign to raise money for her legal defense without permission. He was later convicted of stealing $300,000 from her and sentenced to four years in prison.

In 2021, he was sentenced to two and a half years for a conviction related to an extortion scheme he attempted against Nike. He reportedly cried in court before sentencing.

RELATED: MSNBC anchor makes stunning admissions about interview with Kavanaugh accuser

The next year, he was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for stealing from his clients and obstructing the IRS. He was resentenced last June.

Avenatti was ordered to pay nearly $6 million in restitution.

He was also accused of domestic abuse by a former girlfriend, but he vehemently denied those claims and was never criminally charged.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!