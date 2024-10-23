Michael Keaton tries to dissuade men from Musk-Trump rallies: 'They laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid'

Famed Hollywood actor Michael Keaton catapulted himself into the political arena in a video on Instagram trying to dissuade voters, especially males, from going to see Elon Musk at Trump rallies.

'They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros.'

Keaton claimed that both the billionaire entrepreneur and the billionaire former president had condescending views about their supporters and fans.

“For some of you folks, guys mostly , who are thinking of attending a rally with Musk and Trump, they don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you. They have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros," he said.

“When Trump years ago said, ‘I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and they’d still vote for me,’ basically what he is saying is that these people are so dumb and so stupid they’d still vote for him," he added. "They have no respect for you, trust me.”

Democrats have been panicking over poll results showing that the massive gender gap is pushing former President Donald Trump's campaign closer to the victory column. In response, the Harris campaign issued last-minute policies meant to bolster support among black men and Latino men, but those efforts were mocked and ridiculed as racist pandering by many.

Keaton is best known for portraying the comic book hero Batman in a series of movies in the '80s, but he most recently revived his popular "Beetlejuice" character in a Tim Burton-directed sequel.

