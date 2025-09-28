'Evil feels unleashed': Gut-wrenching reactions to horrific Michigan church shooting

At least one person has died and 9 others were injured in a mass shooting at a church in Michigan on Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

The fatal shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a suburb of Flint, Michigan.

'THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!'

The Grand Blanc Police Department said in a statement, "[There] has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down."

The police department noted that the church is "actively on fire."

The Grand Blanc Police Department stressed, "There is NO threat to the public at this time."

Citing Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye, CNN reported: "A gunman drove his car into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and opened fire on congregants during a large service."

USA Today reported, "He then exited the vehicle and fired 'several rounds' at people inside the church, Renye said at an afternoon news conference."

Renye added that responding officers “engaged in gunfire” with the shooting suspect and said, "That suspect is no longer with us."

Citing the police chief, USA Today reported that the suspect "is believed to have deliberately set the fire" at the Michigan church.

Multiple reports stated that nine victims suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to local hospitals.

According to USA Today, the church was "engulfed in flames" and police expect that there will be more victims.

Paul Kirby, an alleged victim of the church shooting, told the New York Times that it was the "scaredest I’ve ever been," noting that it sounded like an explosion when the vehicle collided with the place of worship.

"When he went outside to help, he said he saw a man about 10 to 20 yards away from him getting out of his truck and starting to fire at people," the New York Times reported. "He said a bullet went through the glass door beside him and a piece of shrapnel hit his leg. He then ran inside, gathered his family and others, and ran out the back of the church.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck stated on the church shooting in Michigan: "Evil feels unleashed, with bloodshed now a daily sorrow. We mourn with all who mourn. Yet I hold fast: evil never wins. Christ will bring ultimate justice and reign in peace. May He find us worthy. May He save the Republic."

President Donald Trump reacted by saying, "I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. ... The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

Vice President JD Vance stated on the X social media platform, "Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders."

"We are heartbroken,” Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said at a Sunday news conference. "This kind of violence doesn't happen in our community, and we are heartbroken that it came to Grand Blanc Township. And we're going to do everything we can to support the families, the victims, and our community getting through this situation."

The investigation included members of the local police, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

