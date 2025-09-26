Two 'MONSTERS' arrested in shooting of children's baseball coach were granted citizenship under Biden, DHS says

Two of the three men arrested for the shooting of a children's baseball coach in Texas were granted citizenship under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The shooting incident was reported at the Ameripark youth baseball field in Katy on Sunday, according to a press release from the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Police said they were called at 9:50 a.m. on a report of shots fired and then a second call reporting that someone had been shot.

When they responded, they found a 27-year-old coach who had been shot in the shoulder. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and later released.

After an investigation, police concluded that three man had been shooting at targets and a stray bullet had hit the coach. The three men were identified as 23-year-old Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 21-year-old Ahmad Mawed, and 27-year-old Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah.

But many suspect that the police concluded hastily that the men had accidentally shot at the baseball field with dozens of children.

Two youth coaches spoke to KTRK-TV and described a chaotic scene.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," said Corbin Geisendorff. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable."

"Our team was about to take the field," recalled Alex Smith. "Our kids were out ready to go, and then shots started being let go. They ducked down, got in line, and they trusted us, thankfully. We got them to their parents."

Police said each of the suspects was charged with one felony count of deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm. Each was held under a $100,000 bond.

On Friday, the official social media account for the DHS reported that two of the suspects had gained U.S. citizenship under the Biden administration.

"Two of the MONSTERS who opened fire on a children’s baseball field in Katy, Texas, gained status and even U.S. citizenship under the Biden Administration. Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah and Ahmad Mawed ruthlessly opened fire hitting the team’s coach while he was leading a prayer," read the post.

"These individuals should never have been allowed into our country. Under @POTUS Trump, and @Sec_Noem we are working to prevent attacks like these from ever happening again," they added.

