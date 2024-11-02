Michigan Democrat hyperventilates over nonexistent Trump plan to put political enemies in camps

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) explained why she recently remarked that former President Donald Trump will put political opponents in internment camps should he win next week's election.

Dingell told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump wants to put Muslims in internment camps after being asked about the support he is receiving from the Muslim community in Michigan. She then told Tapper, "You may have to visit me in one. I get worried enough when he talks about what he's going to do to his political enemies."

'You stand by that remark?'

Dingell was pressed on her comments during an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

"No, I don't regret those comments. And I'm going to be very ..." Dingell said.

"You really think you would be thrown in an internment camp? You? A sitting U.S. congresswoman?" Cavuto interjected.

"I said it half-sarcastically," she replied. "Donald Trump has been very clear that he is going to go what he calls 'the enemy from within.' I think we're all Americans, and you can disagree agreeably. He names his enemies by name."

Dingell then gave a false impression of what Trump said about former Congresswoman Liz Cheney needing to fight in wars she advocates for to know the full impact of such decisions. Dingell then incorrectly described the enhanced security measures during Trump's first term for countries with terrorism as a Muslim ban.

"You stand by that remark? You stand by the internment-camp remark? And was that to put fear into voters' minds in your state?" Cavuto asked again.

Dingell repeated that Trump talked about "internment camps" despite Cavuto pointing out he could find no evidence of such language from Trump.

The Trump campaign has called Dingell's comments a "HOAX."

"Top Kamala surrogate Debbie Dingell pushes an absurd, dangerous lie that President Trump will put his political enemies, Muslims, and Arab Americans in 'internment camps.'"

