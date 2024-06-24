'It was an ambush': Michigan sheriff's deputy, father of 3, shot dead as community deals with 'soul-crushing' loss

A Michigan sheriff's deputy – who is also a father of three young children – was shot and killed in an alleged ambush. Those in the community say the police officer's murder is a "soul-crushing" death.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling – a 30-year-old father of three – had been trailing a reported stolen vehicle on Saturday night in Detroit. The alleged stolen vehicle – a 2022 Chevy Equinox – was reportedly stolen earlier in the day from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights.

Reckling – a member of the department's auto theft unit – was following the car in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

Suddenly, the stolen vehicle reportedly stopped, the individuals exited the car, and shot Reckling.

“The car suddenly stopped. Individuals exited that stolen vehicle and opened fire on our deputy. It was an ambush. That obviously triggered a whole bunch of things. The deputy was struck in the head, struck in the chest, the torso area. At 22:50 the officer down call went out. Obviously Detroit police and MSP flooded the area very quickly I’d like to thank and commend them for that," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a press conference on Sunday.

Police arrested three individuals believed to have been involved in the murder ofDeputy Reckling.

Bouchard stated, "They were doing what they do, being good detectives running down a lead on a car that had recently been stolen and trying to locate it. They do that every day, and lots of times they find a car abandoned and they call for a tow truck. This situation turned out not to be that at all. And that's the other thing about this job. You don't know what day will become that day."

Reckling was married with three children ages 5, 4, and 1. He was expecting a fourth child with his wife before his sudden death.

Reckling had been with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

"You can just see in the faces and the eyes of our people how soul-crushing this is," Bouchard said.



Bouchard asked for prayers and donations to the Mission Oakland charity to financially support Reckling's family after his murder.

Bouchard added, "Our mission is to be there for them."

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Morrison said of Reckling:

Brad was a loving husband, father, and amazing friend. He loved the outdoors. He was an amazing fisherman, loved to hunt, and enjoyed growing his farm and raising animals. Brad spent several months remodeling his home, giving his wife and three girls the best place to call home. Anyone who knew Brad knows it doesn’t take long for him to start cracking jokes and get him laughing. He was a great worker and amazing friend who would do anything for anyone. He was a prime example of what great parent, husband, and friends means, and he is loved by many and will be truly missed.

