Mick Jagger appears shocked by Canadian crowd's reaction after he says the Stones 'love' far-left Justin Trudeau

A Rolling Stones concert crowd in Vancouver last week showered lead singer Mick Jagger with a rousing chorus of boos after he said the Stones "love" far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Video shows Jagger in between songs Friday night telling the BC Place audience, “We love your Mr. Trudeau. I mean, his family’s always been such big fans of our band."

'Mick Jagger has no clue how unpopular Justin Trudeau is.'

Jagger barely finished his statement before the crowd erupted in boos — and the 80-year-old vocalist's mouth stayed hanging open with a flat facial expression for a good six to seven seconds.

Then Jagger began to crack a smile, and the veteran frontman pivoted to a subject he likely knew would elicit a positive reaction: “By the way, congratulations to the Canadian soccer team getting to the semifinals!”

Indeed, cheering abounded for the squad — which ended up losing to Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semifinal.

So, was the left-wing frontman really shocked at the booing for the left-wing Trudeau — or was Jagger just playing around with the audience?

His comment saying the Trudeau family has "always been such big fans of our band" probably was a quip — at least the Toronto Sun said as much, recalling that Trudeau's famous mother, Margaret, "partied" with the Stones in the "late 1970s after she had split from Justin’s father."

The Sun gathered comments from videos on X and Instagram in regard to Jagger's words, noting that one commenter said the singer "hasn’t been paying attention" while another said, "Mick Jagger has no clue how unpopular Justin Trudeau is.”

The paper said others gave Jagger kudos for quickly getting the audience back on his side: “That was honestly an incredible pivot to the Copa America. Well played.”

“Nice save Mick!” another person said, according to the Sun. “Mentioned Trudeau and just about [got] booed into the Pacific, but that soccer team congrats saved your bacon!”

The paper noted that Margaret Trudeau — while she was still married to then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau — spent time with the Stones amid a club show of theirs in Toronto.

“We played dice until about five in the morning, in my hotel suite,” she told Bazaar in 2016. “Smoked some dope, talked. It was a good night, and it was my new world. But no one knew I was separated from my husband yet, and it brought a huge scandal.”

Vanity Fair in 2017 noted that she "left her table" at the El Mocambo club in 1977 "to sit at Mick Jagger’s feet as he sang and strutted. She stared at him worshipfully throughout the performance.“

The Sun, citing the Evening Standard, said Jagger later called Margaret Trudeau a “very sick girl in search of something. She found it — but not with me. I wouldn’t go near her with a barge pole.”

Jagger these days isn't one to keep his sociopolitical opinions private — particularly when targeting conservatives. A few months back, the singer set his sights on Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. While reportedly discussing the topic of inclusion, Jagger allegedly said of Landry, "We want to include him too. Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age."

Landry returned fire: "You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!"

Jagger also isn't fond of former President Donald Trump, saying after he won the 2016 election, "Everyone outside the U.S. is kind of mystified, I’d say, that’s the polite word." The Rolling Stones also have threatened legal action against Trump for using their song "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" at campaign rallies.

The Sun said Jagger in 2013 made a joke about then-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who was making headlines for a crack cocaine controversy: “I just wanted you to know one thing: we’re not going to do any jokes tonight about the mayor or anything, OK? It’s too easy. It’s much too easy a target. It’s a bit cheap — cheap shots. So we’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to crack on with the show now.”

