Secret RCMP report warns conditions created by Trudeau regime have primed Canada for a populist revolt

A secret report prepared internally by Canada's federal police has recently come to light, suggesting that the northern nation may soon have a populist revolt on its hands.

According to Canadian state media, the heavily redacted document, entitled "Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends for Canada," was prepared in 2022 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's special three-member Strategic Foresight and Methodology Team.

The special team was set up in February — the same month that the Trudeau regime, buttressed by Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party, invoked martial law, rounded up peaceful protesters, and altogether crushed the Freedom Convoy demonstrations. A federal court indicated earlier this year that the use of war measures against peaceful protesters was "unjustified" and unlawful.

The stated purpose of the secret RCMP report, obtained by an access-to-information request made by Thompson Rivers University associate professor Matt Malone, was to identify "shifts (signals of change) in the domestic and international environments that could have a significant effect on the Canadian government and the RCMP."

The report suggested at the outset that law enforcement "should expect continuing social and political polarization fueled by misinformation campaigns and an increasing mistrust for all democratic institutions."

After a few pages of the RCMP triad parroting climate alarmists' talking points about worsening weather, the report highlighted trends of actual consequence, namely popular resentment and failing trust in public institutions.

"Economic forecasts for the next five years and beyond are bleak. It is always unclear exactly how economies will perform, but this period of recession will likely have a negative impact on the social and political world as well," said the report.

"The coming period of recession will also accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations," continued the report. "For example, many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live."

The report warned that the "fallout from this decline in living standards will be exacerbated by the fact that the difference between the extremes of wealth is greater now in developed countries than it has been at any time in several generations."

Economist David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research confirmed this week that Canada is in dire straits. He told the Globe and Mail that:

the Trudeau regime's immigration policy is "just too much";

"we have economic growth that's a fraction of 1 per cent in an environment in which population growth is roughly 3 per cent";

"our standard of living is going down";

"government spending is 30 per cent higher than it was pre-COVID-19";

"there's been no capital deepening in this country for a decade"; and

"we have a country where the balance of power in the House of Commons is held by a socialist party."

Canada also suffers an overwhelmed health care system and a housing crisis, both greatly exacerbated by the Trudeau regime's admission of record numbers of immigrants.

According to Statistics Canada, last year the northern nation saw its highest annual population growth rate since 1957. With a fertility rate nearing 1.3 — the replacement rate is 2.1 — it's clear that such population growth is not driven by Canadians, whose state-facilitated suicides now account for 4% of all deaths nationally. Rather, 97.6% of the population growth in 2023 came from immigrants.

The country's population was roughly 35.7 million when Trudeau took office in 2015. As of Jan. 1, it was 40.7 million, an increase engineered by the Liberal Party and NDP. An estimated 2.6 million nonpermanent residents are presently living in Canada.

The imported demand on real estate has directly contributed to what the Royal Bank of Canada said were the "worst-ever affordability levels in many markets."

Despite declining living standards among an increasingly propertyless population, Ottawa appears keen to kneecap industry at home.

Canada has the third-largest proven oil reserve in the world. While the populous eastern provinces long benefited directly and indirectly from Alberta's oil and gas sector — in part through the country's inter-provincial wealth redistribution scheme — the Trudeau government has spent years trying to hinder production, threatening jobs and opportunity in the process.

Amid the declining living standards, handcuffed industry, an increasingly diluted citizenry, and a brand-new carbon tax increase, Ottawa has also made sure to pay its own handsomely. The National Post recently reported that as of April 1, parliamentarians will award themselves pay raises of anywhere from $8,500 to $17,000 — a move opposed by 80% of Canadians.

The RCMP report attempted to paint those critical of such a situation as extremists.

"Capitalizing on the rise of political polarization and conspiracy theories have been populists willing to tailor their messages to appeal to extremists movements," added the report. "Authoritarian movements have been on the rise in many liberal-democratic nations."

Rod Dreher, contributing editor at the American Conservative, responded to the report, writing, "This is amazing. Secret Canadian govt report predicts unrest in years to come when young Canadians realize how broke they are. Yet it blames such unrest on the spread of 'extremism' — not Canadians reacting reasonably to what the state has done to them!"

Dr. Jordan Peterson tweeted, "We did it! Successful degrowth. We're a little slow on the environmental improvement front, but at least people are miserable and poorer than they think! Sincerely, [Justin Trudeau] and Satan."

Alex Jones suggested this "report applies to all western nations. Welcome to the NWO. We must take our civilization back or die."

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, head of the official opposition in parliament, is poised to crush Trudeau in the 2025 election. Canadian state media and other liberal outlets have desperately characterized him as a populist and a Trumpist figure.

A March 22 Nanos Research poll had the Conservatives leading the Liberals by 15 points. When asked who they would prefer as prime minister, Poilievre lead Trudeau by double digits. Earlier this month, Abacus Data indicated the Conservatives had a 17-point lead, noting that roughly twice as many committed voters would cast ballots for the Conservatives than for the Liberals if the election were held today.

It appears as though Canadians told they can never own a home, reap the benefits of their natural resources, protest freely, or enjoy a quality of living known by past generations are ready for a change.

