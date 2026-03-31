Ex-student's shocking allegation: Former middle-school teacher sexually assaulted him in her car — and in the classroom

A former middle school teacher in New Jersey was arrested after her ex-student claimed to have had a sexual relationship with her in a classroom and her car.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that 36-year-old Ashley A. Fisler, who formerly went by her maiden name of Ashley Sulla, was arrested Thursday.

'Scary to think that it could happen so close to home.'

Fisler was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

The prosecutor's office noted that Fisler faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison for each of the first-degree charges and 10 years for each of the second-degree charges if convicted.

Fisler, of Washington Township, is being held at Salem County Jail.

According to Salem County Jail records, Fisler was denied bail.

On Jan. 23, the alleged victim — who is now an adult — told police he had a sexual relationship with Fisler in 2021 when he was a minor and she was his teacher at Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township, according to prosecutors.

"The victim described multiple sexual encounters occurring in 2021 in Fisler’s vehicle and in her classroom," the prosecutor's office stated.

The New York Post obtained court documents that said Fisler had sex with the underage student twice and performed a sex act on the boy four times.

Prosecutors said investigators discovered text messages between Fisler and the alleged victim "confirming the unlawful sexual nature of their relationship."

Court documents said that Fisler sent the boy "multiple nude photographs" of herself, according to the Post.

Citing an online resume, Fox News reported that Fisler taught social studies in the Washington Township school district starting in 2014.

The prosecutor's office noted that Fisler is "no longer employed as a teacher in Washington Township or anywhere else."

Eric M. Hibbs, superintendent of Washington Township Public Schools, released the following statement to Patch after Fisler's arrest:

The district is aware of the charges announced by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a former middle school teacher. We take matters involving the safety and well-being of our students extremely seriously. The individual referenced is no longer employed by the district and separated from employment in April 2023. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so. Because this is an active criminal matter, we are unable to comment further at this time.

RELATED: School employee, 34, allegedly had sex with 13-year-old student, gave him alcohol, weed — and cops believe she's on the run

The New York Post in a separate story reported that one of Fisler's students wrote an essay praising Fisler — then going by her maiden name, Ashley Sulla — as a "hero" who "can connect with the students on a personal level."

The Post noted that any connection between the student who wrote the essay and the alleged victim is unclear.

NJ.com released the text of the essay in July 2019: "Sometimes people’s heroes are an 'overlooked' hero, simply because what they do isn't 'significant.' But, my hero, Ms. Sulla, works at school."

"Ms. Sulla always makes sure that she can connect with the students on a personal level," the essay read.

The essay added that "Ms. Sulla is also a protector. Every day, Ms. Sulla not only wants to make sure we learn new facts about social studies, she also wants to make sure we feel secure and comfortable at school."

The essay, titled "My Hero Works at School," concluded, "She ensures students are comfortable in her classroom and that we have someone relatable. Ms. Sulla should no longer be an 'overlooked' hero."

District Social Studies Supervisor Jeff Snyder told NJ.com in 2019, "Ashley is a great teacher. Not only does she make her lessons interactive and engaging, but she also prides herself in making personal connections with all her students."

The Post noted that Fisler — who is married — had posted a since-deleted Facebook entry in 2018 "showing her then-boyfriend proposing to her in front of her class, as she reacts with elated shock."

The stepbrother of Fisler's husband told the Post on Friday, "He's a good, upstanding guy. He has morals and everything — he wouldn’t be the type to stay with her if he found out."

A booking photo shows that Fisler has a tattoo on her inner forearm that reads: "I love you a bushel and a peck." The saying became popular due to the musical "Guys and Dolls."

Emily Garber, an Orchard Valley Middle School graduate, said the child sex crime accusations are "scary."

"Scary to think that it could happen so close to home," Garber told WCAU-TV. "It made me uncomfortable knowing my brothers both had her as a teacher."

Rocco Cipparone, Fisler's attorney, told WCAU on Friday following her virtual court appearance that "she says she is not guilty of these charges. She denied the allegations. And we are going to go forward, wait for the state to present some evidence to me so I can evaluate it, and aggressively defend her."

Cipparone told the Post on Friday that he believes that Fisler should be granted bail.

"She has no prior criminal record, she has been a lifelong resident of New Jersey, she is a property owner, her entire family is here, she is not a risk of flight," Cipparone declared.

"These allegations go back five years. You have this five-year gap where now all of a sudden they are going to say she is a danger to the community," Cipparone argued. "I'm optimistic, and I think I have strong reasons to have her released."

Fisler is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

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