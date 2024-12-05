Immigrant — just 13 years old — stabs man with help of 3 masked accomplices because victim wouldn't snap their photo: Report

A 13-year-old immigrant from Ecuador stabbed a man in New York City with help from three masked accomplices after the victim wouldn't photograph them, the New York Post reported, citing police and sources.

A young teenage male and his comrades approached the 23-year-old victim around 9 p.m. Sunday at West 40th Street and Seventh Avenue and asked him to take a photo of them, police and sources told the Post.

'We are seeing juveniles commit five, six, seven robberies.'

When the man declined, the 13-year-old and the other three ganged up on the man, punching him in the face and stabbing him in the back and leg with a brass-knuckle knife, the paper said, citing authorities.

Police added that they unsuccessfully tried to grab the victim's cellphone, the Post reported, adding that authorities and police said the victim refused medical attention as the stab wounds were superficial.

The suspects ran off, but officers managed to nab the male teen in question after searching the area with the victim, police added to the paper.

The Post said ViralNewsNYC first reported the incident. A pair of NYPD officers can be seen escorting a handcuffed young male into the Midtown Precinct South station in a video ViralNewsNYC posted to X.

The 13-year-old male was charged with second-degree robbery, police and sources told the paper.

The Post said his last known address is the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been converted into a immigrant shelter.

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in September said illegals were flooding into the area "every day," according to the Post: "They're still checking in at the [city intake center at] the Roosevelt Hotel. And they have complete immunity. You arrest an illegal alien, they get cut loose."

More from the paper:

The arrested teen was previously busted Oct. 26 in connection to a chain snatching on a northbound F train at McDonald Avenue and Avenue X in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said. Four other suspects were involved — with all five holding down the victim, who had been sleeping before the robbery but then tried to fight off the muggers, the sources said.



The teen’s bust — just steps from the Crossroads of the World — came weeks after NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri told the Post the force is “arresting juveniles at the highest level than we have ever seen before.”

“We are seeing juveniles commit five, six, seven robberies," Lipetri said, according to the paper. "Most of them get dealt with under the Family Court statutes.”

