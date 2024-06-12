8 immigrants with possible ties to ISIS caught in sting operation after crossing the southern border

Several immigrants with possible ties to the ISIS terror groups were caught in a sting operation after they crossed into the U.S. via the southern border.

The New York Post reported that its sources told them six possible terrorists had been caught in the sting operation in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. Two others were arrested after being surveilled for “several months” by a Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The immigrants had initially been "fully vetted" and cleared to remain the country. After they gained entry, officials grew suspicious of the group after hearing derogatory comments on a wiretap.

The foreign nationals are said to be from Tajikistan, a former Soviet Republic in central Asia.

One of the suspects allegedly made comments regarding a bomb, according to the Post.

"Remember the Boston marathon [bombing]? I’m afraid something like that might happen again or worse," said a source to the Post.

'Individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home.'

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a joint statement about the report.

“Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," the statement read.

"As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment," it added. "The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security. ”

At least two of the men are believed to have crossed the border during spring 2023.

CBS News reported that sources told them there was no evidence of an active terror attack being plotted by the group.

The report is especially alarming after Tajikistani terrorists attacked civilians in a horrific attack at the Crocus City concert hall in a suburb near Moscow in March. 145 people were killed, and hundreds were injured. ISIS-K later took credit for the massacre.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has previously testified to Congress about the threat of a possible terror attack in the U.S. from militants crossing the border among other migrants.

“Our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home,” said Wray to a House Appropriations subcommittee.

“But now, increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia concert hall a couple weeks ago.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!