Mike Johnson holds on to speakership following Trump endorsement

Mike Johnson was unanimously nominated to serve for a second term as speaker of the House on Wednesday.

Amid rumors of defection within the House Republican conference, Johnson has managed to unify the GOP behind him for a second time, running and securing the nomination unopposed. The official vote will take place in January once the new Congress begins.

During the meeting, Trump told the Republicans that he '100%' supports Johnson as speaker.

Although the House has not yet been called for either party, Republicans are projected to hold on to their majority. As of this writing, Republicans have secured 217 of the 218 seats needed to hold a majority while Democrats have won 207 seats.

While Republicans are set to retain control of the House, they will likely hold a narrow majority. As a result, many contentious or consequential votes are likely to be tight.

Leading up to the vote, President-elect Trump reaffirmed his support for Johnson during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, Trump told the Republicans that he "100%" supports Johnson as speaker.

"This is a tremendous guy," Trump said. "I'm with him all the way."

"Our strong [House GOP] majority is looking forward to advancing your agenda that puts the American people FIRST!" Johnson said, addressing Trump in a post on X following the meeting. "As you said, we will unify and get it done!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!