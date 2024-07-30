Speaker Johnson fires back perfect response after Biden calls him 'dead on arrival' over SCOTUS reform criticism

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) used a viral moment from last month's presidential debate to respond to President Joe Biden's eyebrow-raising comment about him.

On Monday, Biden released his plan to reform the Supreme Court, a three-item proposal that aligns with progressive demands (sans court-packing).

'I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said, either.'

But that plan will never see daylight in the halls of Congress, Johnson responded, describing the proposal as "dead on arrival in the House."

"President Biden’s proposal to radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court would tilt the balance of power and erode not only the rule of law, but the American people’s faith in our system of justice," Johnson said. "This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court."

The Republican leader pointed out, "It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court’s recent decisions."



Later in the day, a reporter asked President Biden to respond to Johnson's statement.

"I think that’s what he is," Biden said.

"That he is?" the reporter followed up.

"That he is dead on arrival," Biden clarified.

The comment immediately triggered confusion among reporters and political commentators alike because of the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the subsequent campaign to abstain from using threatening political rhetoric.

In that regard, Speaker Johnson found the perfect way to respond, using a viral moment from the presidential debate between Biden and Trump last month.

"I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said, either," Trump quipped at the debate.

Meanwhile, Biden tried to clarify his remarks later in the day.



"I think his thinking is dead on arrival," Biden said.

The truth is, however, Johnson's thinking will almost certainly prevail. That's because Biden's proposal would require the movement of the political heaven and earth to pass.

Biden's first two proposals — a "No One Is Above the Law" constitutional amendment and term limits for Supreme Court justices — would both have to go through the difficult constitutional amending process, which requires approval from two-thirds of Congress and ratification from three-fourths of all states.

The third proposal — a new ethics code for Supreme Court justices — is the least problematic, but the high court already self-enforces an ethics code.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!