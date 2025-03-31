Millions of noncitizens received SSNs — and some even voted: Musk

During a Sunday evening town hall in Wisconsin, Elon Musk revealed that more than 4.8 million noncitizens have been given Social Security numbers since fiscal year 2021.

Musk explained that Antonio Gracias, the founder and CEO of Valor Equity Partners, has been assisting the federal government with reducing waste and fraud within the Social Security Administration. He noted that the Department of Government Efficiency previously found 20 million deceased individuals marked alive in the agency’s database.

'It was a massive large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent, deep-blue one-party state from which there would be no escape.'

Gracias joined Musk on stage to share a shocking chart showing a breakdown of the number of noncitizens who received SSNs under the Biden administration: 270,425 in fiscal year 2021; 590,193 in 2022; 964,163 in 2023; 2,095,247 in 2024; and 900,649 in 2025 so far.

“When we saw these numbers, we were like, ‘What is this?’” Gracias stated. “This literally blew us away.”

Musk called the chart “mind-blowing.”

“We went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident,” Gracias remarked. “This is not political. This is about America and the future of America.”

He explained how the Biden administration made it possible for millions of noncitizens to obtain SSNs.

“When you come in the country, if you’re illegal, there’s a couple ways to come in. You can come in through a port of entry, and you can tell them [Border Patrol agents] that you’re afraid, and they’ll give you an asylum case,” Gracias continued. “Another way to do it is to just go to the border. … You walk up to a Border Patrol officer, and you tell them you want to come in. They have a couple of choices: They could charge you with a misdemeanor or felony under 1325, or they can make it an administrative offense, like a parking ticket basically.”

Gracias stated that under Biden, officers at the border were instructed to issue administrative offenses, which allowed foreign nationals to pour into the country and stay while they await years-out court dates to review their immigration status. During that waiting period, some could apply for work authorization, which would prompt the SSA to send SSNs through the mail.

“No interview. No ID,” he said.

Musk added, “People sometimes think that under the Biden administration, he [former President Joe Biden] was simply asleep at the switch. They weren’t asleep as the switch. It was a massive large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent, deep-blue one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

Gracias supported Musk’s claims.

“If I hadn’t seen this myself, I’m not sure I would have believed it,” he said. “Elon is right. This is true. The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all of the benefit programs, have been set to max inclusion, max pay for these people — and minimum collection.”

Gracias stated that 1.3 million of the noncitizens who had received SSNs were also receiving Medicaid.

“What was really, really disturbing us was why,” he continued. “And so we actually just took a sample and looked at voter registration records, and we found people here registered to vote.”

“And who did vote,” Musk remarked.

Gracias stated that those individuals have been referred for prosecution.