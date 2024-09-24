Mob of teens brutally beat 2 elderly men in 'inhumane' attack recorded on cellphone, Milwaukee police say

Community leaders are calling for change after cellphone video captured the brutal beating of two elderly men by a mob of teenagers in Wisconsin.

'This behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane. Violence is never appropriate conflict resolution.'

The Milwaukee police department said in a press release that they were called to South 1st Street on Sept. 11 at about 4 p.m. for a report of a group of juveniles beating three adults. They said a 63-year-old was hospitalized for serious injuries while a 62-year-old victim and a 53-year-old victim were medically treated at the scene.

Felipe Martinez told WDJT-TV that two of the victims were his father and his uncle. He said the incident stemmed from a fight by students from Bradley Tech High School on Milwaukee's south side.

"There was no physical threat from the elderly gentlemen, my uncle, and my dad," Martinez said.

He went on to say his uncle Jesus Andino asked the teens to move away from some vehicles, and they began to attack him and Freddie Vega.

"Out of nowhere, they just start throwing punches," said Martinez. "There was no physical threat from the elderly gentlemen, my uncle, and my dad."



He said his father was released from the hospital but is still dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

"People are surprised that it happened to him, of all people," Martinez said. "He's definitely in a lot of pain; it's hard for him to move. I did have to assist him in getting out of bed and going to the bathroom."

Police said they had taken into custody two 14-year-old males and one 15-year-old who were facing felony aggravated assault charges "due to the egregiousness of this incident."

"MPD is requesting assistance in identifying all the individuals, including witnesses, involved. Those that cause harm to others in our community shall be held accountable. This behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane. Violence is never appropriate conflict resolution."

Another 16-year-old was later criminally charged in the case.

The mayor released a statement condemning the attack, but community leaders are demanding that more action be taken to prevent such violence on their streets.

The family has set up a GoFundMe donation page to help the victims pay for their medical care.

Video of the attack can be viewed on the news video report from WDJT on YouTube.

