Trump has already reportedly approved attack on Iran but is giving the regime one last chance

As tensions escalate in the war between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump has already approved the decision to strike against Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The report on Wednesday cited sources close to the president and said he has withheld the final order in an effort to give Iranian officials a chance to accept negotiations on a peace deal as well as nuclear proliferation.

'The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.'

“I have ideas on what to do, but I haven't made a final — I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due,” said the president to reporters on Wednesday.

The report was the most recent evidence that the U.S. may jump into the fray to defend Israel, despite the warnings and threats from the Iranian regime.

Israel attacked Iran in a military operation dubbed Operation Rising Lion, which targeted their military leadership as well as their nuclear weapon development capabilities. Iran responded by launching a retaliatory missile campaign against Israel. The conflict has entered into its sixth day.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” said the president Wednesday. “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.”

A top Iranian official had previously said the regime was open to a nuclear deal if the U.S. agreed to lift all sanctions against Iran.

“Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance,” read a statement from Iran, referring to Trump.

The president has traded barbs and threats via social media with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The US entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter," wrote Khamenei in one post.

"It was already suspected that the US was involved in the malicious move carried out by the Zionist regime, but considering their recent remarks, this suspicion is growing stronger day by day," he added.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" said Trump on Truth Social.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he concluded.

