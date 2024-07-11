Wisconsin radio station admits editing out clips from interview at request of Biden campaign, including comment about blacks

The Biden presidential campaign got hit with another damaging debacle after a progressive radio station in Wisconsin admitted it was asked to excise portions of an interview with the president.

Civic Media, a talk-radio network, said in a statement Thursday the decision to follow through with the campaign request did not meet "journalistic interview standards."

The Biden campaign has been barraged by daily revelations about the president's mental and cognitive deficiencies since he stumbled through a debate against former President Donald Trump on CNN.

The interview in question was conducted by popular host Earl Ingram on July 3 and published the next day on the Fourth of July.

"On Monday, July 8th, it was reported to Civic Media management that immediately after the phone interview was recorded, the Biden campaign called and asked for two edits to the recording before it aired," the company said.

"Civic Media management immediately undertook an investigation and determined that the production team at the time viewed the edits as non-substantive and broadcast and published the interview with two short segments removed," it explained.

The two edits appeared to be made to keep listeners from hearing President Joe Biden make non-sensical statements. The station said it would release the full interview and documented the two edits.

"... and in addition to that, I have more Blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions," said Biden in the first edit.

The second edit was in reference to a controversial call from Trump for the death penalty of five suspects who were accused of rape and murder in Central Park in 1989. They were originally convicted but exonerated years later.

“I don’t know if they even call for their hanging or not, but he–but they said [...] convicted of murder," said Biden in the second edit.

Civic Media went on to say that listeners rightfully expected higher journalistic standards with a high-profile guest like the president.

"We did not meet those expectations. Civic Media disagrees with the team’s judgments in the moment, both with respect to the handling of the interview questions and the decision to edit the interview audio," the company concluded.

The campaign said that the questions were not pre-requisites for the interview, and Ingram said he used four of the five question suggestions it offered.

Wisconsin is widely considered to be one of the more important swing states that could help determine the final victor in the electoral college.

