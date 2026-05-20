Gruesome discovery made in Florida man's backyard after he sent photo of his missing father to his mom, police say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police said they found human remains buried in his backyard while they were searching for his missing father.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for Andres Bahamon's home in Dunnellon after he allegedly sent a photo of his dead father to his mother in Germany.

Investigators claimed to have found what they believe to be blood on the door frame, a bullet casing on the floor, and bullets inside the home.

The family of the man's father, 43-year-old Andres Bahamon-Prada, said he had been missing since May 7, according to an arrest warrant, but police began searching for him on Saturday.

When they searched the home Monday, they found an area of freshly disturbed dirt and detected the odor of decomposition. Buried in the dirt was a large rolled-up carpet with human remains.

Investigators claimed to have found what they believe to be blood on the door frame, a bullet casing on the floor, and bullets inside the home, according to the arrest warrant.

Bahamon was identified as a person of interest and arrested on Monday. He was charged with tampering with evidence and held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

The suspect's mother had forwarded the alleged photo of the dead man to Bahamon-Prada's mother and told her to call law enforcement. Bahamon also allegedly threatened to kill his mother when he found out the photo had been given to the police.

The victim's mother also told police that Bahamon told her the victim was "evil" and a "junkie."

The suspect was located at the RaceTrac gas station in Ocala.

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Police said they are searching for the father's missing car, a silver 2007 Infinity M35, and believe the car may have important evidence in the case.

Police have not yet identified to the remains.

Anyone with information related to the missing car is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

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