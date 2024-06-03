Mom of missing Georgia woman, 20, finds out on Mother's Day her daughter's skeletal remains located in Tennessee woods

A distraught mother is begging the public to come forward with any information regarding her daughter's death after the 20-year-old Georgia woman went missing. The grief-stricken mom was informed her young daughter was dead on Mother's Day.



Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, of Alpharetta, was last seen leaving Gwinnett County Jail around 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2023, according to WSB-TV. A further investigation by police determined that her last known location was in unincorporated Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

The Martinez family reported the woman missing on Aug. 28, 2023. At the time, police issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.

On Jan. 5, 2024, human skeletal remains were discovered in rural Chattanooga, Tennessee. The location is approximately 100 miles from where Martinez was last spotted.

Last month, the Hamilton County Medical Examiner in Tennessee confirmed the remains to be those of Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, according to a statement by the Cobb County Police Department.

Anita Darling, Maury-Ange's mother, was notified on Mother's Day that her daughter's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area of Tennessee after gone missing for more than 250 days.

'Step up and say something.'

Darling is desperately pleading with the public to come forward with any details that will help bring some bit of closure to her daughter's tragic death.

"I want to know what happened to my daughter. It doesn't cure the loss by any means, but it fills a hole that my brain doesn't haven't to make up what happened for the rest of our lives," Darling told WAGA-TV.

The heartbroken mom said, "Someone has to know something. She was a noticeable girl. She was a gorgeous girl with an energetic, magnetic personality. If anybody has information, step up and say something."



Sgt. Smith explained, "There are more resources, but it requires a lot of coordination among each other to make sure they're sharing information and things of that nature to hopefully find out what happened."

Anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Martinez is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Darling said of her daughter, "She was very loving, funny, quirky, sing at the top of her lungs doesn't care if anybody's listening type of person. Just a fantastically loving human being, and that's the thing I can be most proud of."

The mother added, "Funny little things that we see, or we notice that remind us of Maury."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!