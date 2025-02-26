Wife of US missionary charged in husband's killing, accused of masterminding murder plot in Africa with security guard lover

The wife of an American missionary who was slain in Africa has been “formally charged as a co-author in the murder,” according to his church. The wife is accused of masterminding a murder plot with her security guard lover.

Beau Shroyer, a 44-year-old from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, moved his wife and five children to Angola in 2021 to carry out missionary work.

Shroyer described the area as a “remote bush village” with no electricity, sewer, or water systems, according to the Detroit Lakes Tribune.

Shroyer, a former Detroit Lakes police officer, reportedly was found stabbed to death in the Southern Angola town of Thienjo on Oct. 25, 2024. Shroyer was killed in "a violent criminal attack," according to the SIM USA missionary organization with which he was working. Angolan police said men in a rental vehicle pretended to have car issues in a remote area. Shroyer allegedly attempted to help the men, but he was stabbed to death.

Investigators connected his wife, 44-year-old Jackie Shroyer, with the alleged murder.

Manuel Halaiwa, the superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Service, which is part of the Ministry of Interior of Angola, told the Angola Press Agency that there were “strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard at the couple’s residence."

Citing local law enforcement, the New York Post reported that Shroyer was having an affair with 24-year-old Bernardino Isaac Elias, a security guard at the Shroyers' home.

The Angola Press Agency described Shroyer as the "mastermind" behind the alleged murder of her husband. She allegedly didn't want to return to the U.S. when her husband's mission ended.

KSTP-TV reported that Shroyer was arrested in November 2024. Her alleged accomplices — Elias and 23-year-old Isalino Musselenga Kayoo — reportedly were arrested a short time later.

Citing Angolan officials, the outlet reported that Elias asked Kayoo to carry out Beau Shroyer’s murder in exchange for $50,000.

Lakes Area Vineyard Church — the family's church in Minnesota — stated in a Monday update that Jackie Shroyer had been "formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband."

The church noted that Shroyer will remain in custody until her court date, which "will likely occur within the next six months."

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $15,000 to pay for Beau Shroyer's funeral expenses.

"With a heart full of faith and compassion, Beau’s mission was to make a difference and spread kindness wherever he went," the crowdfunding post read.

Troy Easton — pastor at Lakes Area Vineyard Church — called the tragedy "unimaginable, and yet it is very real. As a community we must cry out to the Lord for his grace, mercy, and comforting presence for the Shroyer children and family."

Easton continued, "We must honor God and love each other by how we communicate about this, and we must continue to stand together, asking God to do in and through all of this what only He can."

The five Shroyer children — ages nine to 17 — have been brought back to the United States to be with family, according to the Lakes Area Vineyard Church.

