Missouri state senator-elect proposes $1,000 bounty for turning in illegal aliens

Missouri state Senator-elect David Gregory (R) pre-filed a bill on Tuesday that, if enacted, would award $1,000 to individuals who turn in illegal aliens.



Senate Bill 72 would create a state-level crime of trespass by an illegal alien, which stipulates that an individual is guilty of the offense if he or she knowingly enters Missouri, remains, and is present "at the time a licensed bounty hunter or peace officer apprehends the person."

The felony crime would carry a penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

According to Gregory's campaign website, the new trespassing law aims to detain illegal aliens "until the federal government agrees to deport them or they are vetted and released by the Parole Board."

"The Parole Board will have the authority to vet and release illegal aliens that are truly seeking asylum and/or are not determined to be a threat to Missourians," it read.

Gregory's proposed legislation also prohibits illegal aliens in Missouri from voting, obtaining a driver's license, receiving taxpayer-funded benefits, or becoming a state resident.

If enacted, the bill would direct the Department of Public Safety to create a reporting mechanism for residents accessible via a free hotline, email, and online portal. Residents will receive a $1,000 reward if their report leads to an arrest.

Additionally, Gregory's legislation proposes establishing the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program," enabling individuals to become certified bounty hunters responsible for locating and apprehending illegal aliens. Those licensed as bail bond agents, general bail bond agents, or surety recovery agents are eligible to apply.

In March, Gregory told KTVI about his plan to propose making illegal immigration a state-level offense.

"Let's do this right to protect our people, because immigration is good; illegal immigration is bad," Gregory stated.

State Senator Brian Williams (D) accused Gregory of pointing fingers instead of finding solutions to the issues that matter to Missourians. He argued that the bill could have devastating consequences.

"Right now, it sounds like the public is going to not only get finger-pointing but potentially be subject to various situations of discrimination," Williams told KTVI.

Despite issuing warnings about the possible dangers of Gregory's bill, Williams also asserted that it is essentially "do-nothing" legislation designed merely to dominate headlines.

Attorney Javad Khazalei told KCTV, "As a civil rights attorney, this is great for me. It'll take one week for a Puerto Rican to be harassed. This is a classic demanding papers situation — you must have your papers everywhere. This is Nazi Germany stuff."