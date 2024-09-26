Plumber tried to hire hitman to kill his wife and 6 children in Alabama after series of arsons and abuse, FBI says

A plumber in Hoover, Alabama, tried to hire a hitman to kill his wife and six kids, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

63-year-old Mohammad A.H. Mohammad was allegedly recorded on Saturday trying to arrange for the murders with a person who was an undercover FBI employee pretending to be a hitman.

“Six kids and the mom. You pick and choose who you gunna take out, and get paid," Mohammad said after saying that they had turned on him, according to an affidavit. He and his wife were in divorce proceedings.

“Start with one,” he allegedly instructed. “Take your time.”

The affidavit said Mohammad paid a $550 down payment to the fake hitman and agreed to pay $20,000 to kill his wife and $5,000 for each killing of his adult children.

Prosecutors played audio of an interaction between a witness and Mohammad.

The witness told the man that if he hurt his family that he would "go to hell forever."

"No, God will reward me," Mohammad answered on the recording.

The affidavit claimed that Mohammad had been escalating acts of violence of intimidation against his family for years. The couple had married in 2020 and less than a year later, the wife had filed for a protection order against him.

She accused Mohammad in the affidavit of threatening to kill her and her children, physically abusing her, and threatening her with a gun. He is suspected of allegedly stalking them and lighting several vehicles on fire. After being released in February on bond, he sought out someone to kill his family, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly told a witness that he was willing to "die for self dignity" as well as "die for pride."

Mohammad was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

