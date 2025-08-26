Mom details bizarre interaction with teacher before he was arrested over child sex abuse material

An Indiana mother says she had a very creepy interaction with a fourth-grade teacher before he was arrested a week later for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.

Julian Wachner, 55, was a composer and a fourth-grade math teacher before he was arrested on Wednesday over cryptocurrency purchases he allegedly made on a dark-web site, according to court records.

'I came across the previous allegations. ... It did raise some type of red flag because it was all very public information.'

Wachner allegedly admitted to making the purchases in interviews with investigators.

"He further stated that, over the course of several years, he had downloaded and subsequently deleted [child sex abuse material] that he had obtained from the Dark Web," the court records read.

A woman who did not want to be identified told WTTV-TV that she had agreed to let her daughter have a playdate with Wachner's daughter after he insisted numerous times for her child to come to his home. Her daughter had been in the same kindergarten class as Wachner's daughter the previous year.

"Every time we did see him, he was like, 'We have to set this up. We have to do this. We have to do this,'" she said.

On the day of the playdate, the suspicious mom said that she googled the man's name after getting "weird vibes" about the request and was shocked by what she found.

"I came across the previous allegations, the sexual misconduct allegations, and I read up on everything," the mom said. "It did raise some type of red flag because it was all very public information."

Wachner was fired as a musical director at Trinity Church Wall Street over allegations of sexual misconduct going back to 2014. He vehemently denied the allegations and later became a teacher at the Invent Learning Hub in Indianapolis. He had sued for defamation over the charges, but the case was dismissed.

The mom says she decided to accompany her child at the playdate to be safe.

"Just to think if I was to have left, if I wasn't the type of parent that would have stayed for a playdate, and I left my child, it just makes me angry," the mom said.

She showed WTTV some of the texts she received from Wachner the day of the playdate.

The school told parents of students that they had conducted a background check on Wachner before they hired him. They said none of the children at the school were impacted by Wachner's alleged behavior.

"If anyone that is working with kids has any type of sexual allegation against them, even if it's not with minors, I really don't think they should be working in close proximity to kids," the mom added.

Julian Wachner in 2010. Photo by Hiroyuki ito/Getty Images

Court documents said that police found cocaine and a laptop with the child sex abuse material at the man's home when police served a search warrant.

Wachner was arrested on suspicion of child exploitation and child pornography. Police are continuing their forensic analysis of the laptop, and a decision on the final charges is yet to be made.

