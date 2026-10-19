Mom released from custody after truck she was driving hits multiple people on soccer field, killing boy, 6, man, 35: Police

A 34-year-old mother has been released from custody after a pickup truck she was driving hit multiple people on a soccer field in Wichita, Kansas, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring 10 others Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sedgwick County 911 received multiple calls reporting that a vehicle had driven onto soccer fields at Stryker Sports Complex, striking several people, police said.

'What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy.'

"The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 34-year-old woman was parked in a parking space near the soccer fields before it drove onto one of the fields, striking multiple children and adults," police said.

Two juveniles — both children of the driver — were inside the pickup at the time of the crash, police said, adding that another child of the driver was playing soccer on another field at the complex.

Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency personnel, two people died at the scene, police said, adding that they have been identified as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, Kansas. Police said the two victims were not related.

The 10 people injured in the crash were taken to hospitals with injuries described as noncritical, police said, adding that a 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after experiencing medical complications unrelated to traumatic injuries, which brought the total number of people taken to hospitals to 11.

Police said the 10 people injured in the crash are described as:

A 5-year-old girl

A 5-year-old boy

Two 8-year-old boys

A 9-year-old girl

A 28-year-old woman

A 32-year-old man

A 59-year-old woman

A 65-year-old woman

A 68-year-old man

Investigators interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the two juveniles inside the pickup at the time of the crash, before interviewing the driver, police said.

Following the interviews, investigators consulted with the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, police said, adding that the 34-year-old driver was subsequently released pending the results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

Police said no charges have been filed, and investigators are continuing to work toward determining the circumstances that led to the crash.

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Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses at Saturday’s news conference said the driver has a valid license, no outstanding arrest warrants, and was cooperating with investigators, Fox News reported.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families and everyone affected by the tragedy: "Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy. We are also thinking about those who were injured, their loved ones, and everyone who witnessed what happened. We know this tragedy has affected many people throughout our community, and we want those families to know they are not alone. Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened."

Police said they encourage all those who may be struggling with the tragedy to reach out for support; mental health services are available through Sedgwick County COMCARE. Anyone needing emotional support also can call or text 988 — the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — to speak with trained crisis counselors and receive information about available resources, police said.

All those with information about the crash are encouraged to contact police investigators at 316-268-4407, police said, adding that anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

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