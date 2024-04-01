Most Americans support hiring more Border Patrol agents, immigration judges: Poll

A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that most American voters support hiring more Border Patrol agents and immigration judges.



The poll, distributed from March 21 to 25, asked 1,282 adults whether they “favor, oppose, or neither favor nor oppose” a number of policies related to immigration and border security.

Approximately 79% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats, and 56% of independents answered that they would support hiring additional Border Patrol officers. When asked whether they would like additional immigration judges hired, an overall 58% agreed, with 60% of Republicans, 65% of Democrats, and 36% of independents.

The poll also asked voters whether they would like to reduce the number of migrants allowed to seek asylum in the United States. Overall, 53% answered yes, with 75% of Republicans, 35% of Democrats, and 51% of independents supporting the reduction of asylum seekers.

Approximately 77% of Republicans answered that they would support building a wall to curb illegal immigration, while only 12% of Democrats and 40% of independents agreed.

The poll also asked American voters who they blamed for “the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.” Most Republicans blamed President Joe Biden, 73%, and Democrats in Congress, 68%. Only 27% of Democrat voters blamed Biden, while 58% faulted Republicans in Congress and 53% former President Donald Trump. Among independents, 45% blamed Biden, 44% blamed Democrats in Congress, 38% blamed Republicans in Congress, and 29% blamed Trump.

Overall, 85% of respondents stated that the economy is the biggest issue facing them personally. Other top problems impacting voters included health care, crime, gun policy, and immigration, in that order.

Democrats claimed that climate change affects them more than crime and immigration. Additionally, Democrat respondents largely asserted that both illegal and legal immigration is positive for the U.S., with over half stating the migrants “contribute to economic growth,” “enrich American culture and values,” and “contribute to government revenue by paying taxes.”

71% of Republicans answered that they are concerned illegal immigrants will commit crimes, while only 17% of Democrat respondents said the same.

In a separate Gallup poll, American voters were asked to rank the most pressing national issues, with immigration, government/poor leadership, the economy, and inflation topping the list.

“Gallup also measures Americans’ views of national concerns monthly by asking them to name, unprompted, what they believe is the most important problem facing the country today,” Gallup reported.

When unprompted, respondents listed immigration as a greater concern than inflation.

“Overall, 28% of Americans, the same as in February and the most for any issue, name immigration as the top problem,” the poll found. “Mentions of government and poor leadership, combined, rank second (at 19%), while the economy in general is next with 14%, followed by inflation at 11%.”

