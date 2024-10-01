Man who decapitated his mother had recently been released from prison and smoked meth, police say

Arizona police said that a man smoked meth before stabbing his mother to death and decapitating her body on Friday.

Police said they were called to a residence in Glendale just before midnight on Friday by a person claiming to have found their sister dead with her head cut off. They identified the dead woman as 49-year-old Teresa De Jesus Cruz Rubio.

'Gonzalez allegedly told them he had smoked meth with a man on a bicycle who then went on to stab his mother and made Gonzalez do the same.'

Her body was found near the front door with multiple stab wounds and her severed head nearby, police said.

Police noted that there was blood throughout the apartment, including in a shower that had been left turned on.

Rubio's family told police that they grew suspicious when she didn't show up to a family gathering after agreeing to do so that evening. They were going to celebrate her birthday with a surprise party.

When she didn't show up, they went to her home and found her body.

Family members told police that they believed her 25-year-old son Alejandro David Gonzalez was living with her after being released from prison. They also claimed that he had been dealing with mental illness.

After an investigation, they found that Gonzalez had driven his mother's missing GMC Yukon to a gas station and arrested him there. Police said there was blood on his legs and socks.

In an interview with police, Gonzalez allegedly told them he had smoked meth with a man on a bicycle who then went on to stab his mother and made Gonzalez do the same. However, police said there was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the crime, although their investigation is ongoing.

The man had a worsening history of violent crime that began with an attack on a police officer at a gas station in 2021. A week prior to the murder of his mother, Gonzalez had been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a gas station. There was not enough evidence against him, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and he was released before he allegedly decapitated his mother.

Video and images from the case can be viewed on a KNXV-TV news report on YouTube.

