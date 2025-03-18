Mother allegedly leaves her 9-day-old newborn, 1-year-old alone to go to bar; infant reportedly found covered in feces, urine

An Indiana mother allegedly left her two young children — a 9-day-old newborn and a 1-year-old baby – alone so she could go to a bar. According to police, the babies were covered in feces and showing signs of malnutrition.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police reportedly responded to an alert that 32-year-old Sandra Henriquez struck a utility pole with her vehicle in Muncie, which is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The newborn allegedly weighed less at the time of being rescued than just a few days prior, when the baby was born.

Police said Henriquez had slurred speech, WXIN-TV reported.

Officers also noticed a car seat in the backseat of her vehicle. Henriquez reportedly did not respond when officers asked if she had any children.

Henriquez was taken to a local hospital and then to Delaware County Jail.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police again asked the mother of two if she had children, and she reportedly replied that she had "no dependents."

However, Henriquez allegedly told jail staff around 8 a.m. that she had children but was "unwilling" to provide her home address or phone number.

Around 3 p.m., Henriquez was taken to the Criminal Investigation Division. She reportedly informed investigators that she went to a bar at around 12:30 a.m. and left her small children alone. Before leaving her home in Muncie to head to the bar, the mom allegedly told police that she drank an entire six-pack of beer.

Police responded to calls of babies crying inside a home around 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived at Henriquez's home, the doors were locked, and they had to force their way into the house.

Officers found a 1-year-old baby and a 9-day-old newborn left alone in the house.

The Star Press reported that the infant, found in a bassinet, was "covered in feces and urine."

"The babies, who were reportedly covered in feces, were rushed to an area hospital for an evaluation," WTTV reported. "The newborn reportedly had blue hands, blue feet, and a blue mouth due to malnutrition."

The newborn allegedly weighed less at the time of being rescued than just a few days prior, when the baby was born. The baby required a feeding tube at a hospital.

Police reportedly found a small dog in a cage with no food or water.

Officers also allegedly saw multiple open cans of alcohol inside the home.

"Henriquez had multiple opportunities to inform officers and other staff about her children being home alone," an officer wrote in the affidavit. "Henriquez was even asked about children, but refused to provide that information."

Henriquez was charged with two felony counts of neglect of dependent, one felony count of neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, one felony count of neglect of dependent abandonment, and one felony count of obstruction of justice.

Henriquez was being held in jail under a bond of $42,500 for the child abuse charges.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!