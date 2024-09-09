Mother with concealed-carry license says she opened fire on male trying to climb through daughter's bedroom window

A mother with a concealed-carry license said she opened fire on a male trying to climb through her daughter's bedroom window in Chicago over the weekend.

"That motherly instincts kick in, so as soon as something happens, it's like fight or flight," the mother — who asked for anonymity — told WLS-TV.

'Try not to be out here committing crimes, especially trying to come into somebody's house, because you never know what's on the other side of that window.'

The mom told the station she's been a CCL holder for years and never had to fire her gun until Saturday night's incident at her South Shore apartment.

Her 18-year-old daughter had just returned to her bedroom after bathing just before 11 p.m., WLS said.

"So, I put the towel on, and I run out my room, and I ran right there. I'm like, 'Yo, somebody's trying to come through my window.' So, my mom immediately acted on it," the daughter told the station.



The mom told WLS, "He was, like, hanging on her window. I just told him that 'I have a gun. I'm going to shoot.' And he just didn't stop. I fired a warning shot. I didn't even know that he got hit."

Police soon found the 36-year-old suspect shot in the leg on East 69th Street near Oglesby, the station said, adding that he was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Charges were pending against the suspect Sunday night, WLS added.

The mother and daughter both had advice for the would-be intruder.

"Next time you think about coming through somebody's window, you just remember how that bullet felt," the daughter told the station.

Her mother added to WLS, "Try not to be out here committing crimes, especially trying to come into somebody's house, because you never know what's on the other side of that window."

She noted to the station that police confiscated her gun.

