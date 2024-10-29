Motorist with long criminal history allegedly tries to run over a father and son. But Dad has a gun.

A motorist with a long criminal history allegedly tried to run over a father and son Saturday in Florida — but authorities said the father fatally shot the motorist.

Marcus Blicker, 47, followed two vehicles driven by a neighbor’s son and his friend and aggressively swerved toward them in traffic, deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Blicker was found dead in the driver’s seat of his pickup.

The neighbor's son called his father and told him he was being followed, the News-Journal said.

When the son and his friend got to the father's home on Jackson Lane in Port Orange, deputies told the paper that Blicker arrived there as well and started yelling and threatening the son and his friend. Port Orange is about 15 minutes south of Daytona Beach.

The homeowner fired warning shots, asking Blicker to leave, the News-Journal reported.

However, the paper said Blicker around 7:40 p.m. tried to ram them with his truck and was shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Blicker was found dead in the driver’s seat of his pickup, the sheriff's office told the News-Journal.

The incident was captured on video and audio recordings that support the accounts of the shooter and witnesses, deputies told the paper.

No criminal charges have been filed against the homeowner who shot Blicker, the News-Journal reported. The sheriff's office added to the paper that the shooting remains under investigation.

The News-Journal also noted that a Rottweiler in Blicker's truck was injured during the shooting, after which Volusia County Animal Services responded and took the dog for veterinary care. The dog is expected to recover, the paper said.

The News-Journal, citing court records, said Blicker has a long criminal history. He was arrested in 2020 for aggravated stalking, for which he served 12 months' probation, the paper said, adding that in 2012 he was sentenced to 12 months' probation for battery after punching a woman in the cheek at the Flagler Tavern in New Smyrna Beach.

