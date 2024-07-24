MrBeast's transgender costar quits massively popular children's YouTube channel after grooming accusations

Ava Kris Tyson — a biological male born Chris Tyson before transitioning — was a costar of the MrBeast YouTube channel, which is massively popular with children. However, the 28-year-old transgender YouTube star permanently quit after grooming allegations. Tyson has denied the accusations.

Last month, allegations surfaced in a YouTube video and accused Tyson of grooming a 13-year-old. At the time of the alleged grooming, Tyson was age 20.

The alleged victim — who is now an adult — has recently come out to deny the grooming allegations against Tyson.

"These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth," the alleged victim said. "Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."

On Tuesday, Tyson also denied the accusations in a post on the X social media platform:

"I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself . I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."

The MrBeast account features videos of challenges, extravagant stunts, pranks, and philanthropy.

The star of the channel is Jimmy Donaldson – who is MrBeast.

'I am a woman! She/her. I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.'

Tyson and Donaldson were childhood friends and both had been involved in the MrBeast YouTube account since it started garnering popularity.

The MrBeast channel is far and away the most popular YouTube account in the world with more than 305 million subscribers and over 55 billion views.

According to an informal poll with over 1.5 million responses on the official MrBeast X account conducted in 2023, roughly 42% of the MrBeast audience is age 20 or younger.

Tyson married influencer Katie Tyson in 2018 before welcoming a baby in 2020.

Tyson reportedly came out as bisexual in 2020.

In a since-deleted tweet posted in 2023, Tyson allegedly said, "For a little over a year now me and Katie have been separated. We are finalizing things soon but these things take time."

Tyson started hormone replacement therapy in February 2023.

During an interview conducted in July 2023, Tyson claimed to be a woman.

"I am a woman! She/her. I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now," Tyson declared.

Donaldson and Tyson did not respond to a request for comment by the BBC.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!