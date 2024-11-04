Muslim leaders endorse Trump with most persuasive closing arguments against Kamala Harris: 'I am no longer a Democrat'

Muslim community leaders in Minnesota made the best possible closing argument for Donald Trump over the weekend.

Speaking at the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday, Muslim and Somali leaders gathered behind a lectern adorned with a "Trump Make America Great Again" sign to explain why they cannot possibly support Kamala Harris for president.

'The Democratic Party is now the party of war. It's the party of the billionaires. It's the party of silencing free speech.'

"We're gathered here today to fully support and endorse President Trump and JD Vance," one of the men said.

The leaders felt compelled to endorse Trump because they believe he is the best candidate to lead America after four years under the leadership of Harris and President Joe Biden. Specifically, they praised Trump for his vision and record on the economy, education, immigration, personal freedom, crime and safety, and foreign policy and for promoting conservative family values.

Interestingly, nearly every speaker said they feel that the Democratic Party has abandoned them — becoming a party that doesn't care about the concerns of every day Americans.

One of the most interesting individuals who spoke at the event was Abshir Omar, a man who once worked on Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

In no uncertain terms, Omar explained he now supports Trump because the Democratic Party has become everything it once claimed to stand against.

"You see all these people in this room were former Democrats — we were die-hard supporters," he said. "We were loyal to the Democratic Party, but that party is no longer loyal to us and no longer loyal to this country. We send billions overseas to prosecute wars against innocent people, yet we can't prosecute war against poverty in this country. We spend billions giving to lobbyists, yet we can't help homelessness in our community.

"The Democratic Party is now the party of war. It's the party of the billionaires. It's the party of silencing free speech," he continued. "That is not who I am, and that is not my values. My values are still my values, but the party of the Democratic Party no longer holds those values to be true, and today, in front of my own community and the rest of our society, I'm telling you I am no longer a Democrat. I have left that party. I have left that party, and I'm sticking to my conscience. I don't care what is politically expedient. I don't care what you look like, who you pray to."

Omar went on to say:

I'm a person of deep Muslim faith. I have Abrahamic religion. I love my Jewish brothers and sisters. I love my Christian brothers and sisters. People come from different communities and backgrounds. We're all the same. We live in a country where we should be working together. Not hurting each other, not defaming each other. We should be protecting the rights of every person to speak. Because today if I am supporting the censorship of a segment of this country — guess what — tomorrow I will be censored too. And I don't want that for myself or for my family.



And that's why it's surprising to say Trump is kind of an a**hole. He says a lot of things. He's not the nicest person in the room. He's not going to sugarcoat things for you. But guess what: The four years he was president, nothing happened to me personally. I was safe; this community was safe. This country was safe.

Another man who spoke at the event said he loves Trump because "he's a fighter."

"More importantly, the left left us. They left us," that man continued. "Thirty-three percent of our kids cannot read — cannot read at grade level. Minnesota in education? We are failing in every standard. Eighth-graders — 60% cannot do math at grade level. These are our kids. We are talking about economic conditions here. Our conditions is [sic] horrible. We can't afford anything as working-class and middle-class people. Now please understand this: We love our brothers and sisters who are Democrats, but you left us.

"And because the left left us, join the right and vote for Trump 2024," he declared.

Harris is facing a well-known problem with Arab-American and Muslim voters, and Trump is benefiting from it.

Not only is Harris viewed as the pro-war candidate, but Muslim voters are often socially conservative, holding values that traditionally align with the Republican Party.

Harris' far-left record and progressive vision, moreover, are weighty baggage that blocs of traditionally Democratic voters — like the Muslims endorsing Trump in Minnesota — can no longer ignore.

