'My new Fed Chairman': Trump hints at major changes coming to Federal Reserve amid great economic report
December 23, 2025
An initial BEA report shows GDP grew at a 4.3% rate in Q3 2025, shattering low expectations.
On the strength of a very positive economic report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, President Trump announced on Truth Social his future plans for the economy — and these plans may not include the current chairman of the Federal Reserve.
On Tuesday morning, Trump introduced and explained "the Trump Rule" when it comes to the economy.
'Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman!'
Trump started his post by explaining how markets have changed in response to good financial news, like the news received Tuesday. Rather than rallying as they have in the past, markets go down, he explained, in anticipation of interest rates increasing to offset "potential" inflation.
Trump continued, "That means that, essentially, we can never have a Great Market again, those Markets from the time when our Nation was building up, and becoming great. Strong Markets, even phenomenal Markets, don’t cause Inflation, stupidity does!"
Trump then hinted at a possible development coming to the Fed leadership: "I want my new Fed Chairman to lower Interest Rates if the Market is doing well, not destroy the Market for no reason whatsoever."
Trump stated that he will no longer tolerate obstructionists making economic greatness impossible: "A Nation can never be Economically GREAT if 'eggheads' are allowed to do everything within their power to destroy the upward slope."
He added that America will "see numbers that are far more natural, and far better, than they have ever been before."
"Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman!" Trump concluded.
The delayed economic report states that "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025 (July, August, and September), according to the initial estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 3.8 percent."
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
