Nancy Pelosi shows her true colors when Jake Tapper dares air criticism of Kamala Harris: 'Why would you even cover that?!'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) became outraged and lectured CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for doing his job as a journalist.

During an interview with the former House speaker that focused on Vice President Kamala Harris' refusal to lay out substantive plans for America and her habit of dodging media interviews, Pelosi excused Harris, saying that she has "no complaints about how [Harris] is going forward."

'Let's not even talk about the silliness of it all and the weirdness of it all and the assault on women that it is.'

But the interview became contentious about halfway through when Tapper brought attention to the issue of perceived cognitive problems among presidential candidates.

Then Tapper played a video of Donald Trump criticizing Harris' cognitive abilities.

"They laugh at us, all over the world. They're laughing at us. And you know what they're really laughing at? Kamala, because they can't believe that she's going to be president. They can't believe," Trump said in the video. "You talk about cognitive problems. She's got bigger cognitive problems that he has, in my opinion."

The fact that Tapper would dare legitimize Trump's critiques incensed Pelosi.

"Why would you even cover that?!" the California Democrat snapped.

"This is a person who's not on the level. He is their nominee for president. He is incompetent," she continued. "Let's not even talk about the silliness of it all and the weirdness of it all and the assault on women that it is. We're not going to talk issues. Incompetent."



Pelosi then launched into a series of angry attacks on Trump. She claimed the "only thing" Trump did as president is to pass legislation that benefited America's richest citizens (not true), claimed he had the "worst job creation record of anybody president since Herbert Hoover" (not true), and claimed he is "responsible for thousands and thousands of people dying" during the COVID-19 pandemic (not true).

"Incompetent. Forget silly and crazy and crooked and all the rest. Incompetent," Pelosi raged.

Tapper tried to correct Pelosi's falsehoods, reminding her that the job losses that happened in 2020 under Trump weren't because of him, but they happened because states shut down during COVID. And fortunately, Tapper had the gumption to defend himself.

"Let me just say: Why do I run that clip? I run that clip it because that's the Republican presidential nominee. And I thought you might have a reaction to it," he explained.

It is, after all, Tapper's job as a journalist to cover what the leading presidential candidates say. Pelosi's reaction to Tapper for simply doing his job — and not covering Harris only in a positive light — is telling.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!